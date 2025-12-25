The debate over who stands above the rest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo shows no sign of fading, with Antoine Semenyo the latest to weigh in

Messi and Ronaldo dominated world football for nearly two decades and continue to perform at a high level despite being in the twilight of their careers

Semenyo’s comments come amid reports linking him with a potential move to Man City, where he could work under one of Messi’s former coaches

Antoine Semenyo has added his voice to football’s most enduring debate, openly siding with Lionel Messi in the long-running argument over the greatest player of all time.

The Bournemouth forward did not hesitate when asked to choose between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, backing the Argentine with conviction and respect for both icons.

His comments arrive at a moment when the futures of both legends are still closely followed, even as their careers enter the final stretch.

For nearly two decades, Messi and Ronaldo defined elite performance, shattered records, and set benchmarks few may ever reach.

Their rivalry shaped modern football culture, making every opinion from a current professional instantly resonate.

Semenyo picks Messi in GOAT debate

Speaking during an appearance on the AwayDays YouTube channel, Semenyo made his position clear when the famous question was put to him.

As quoted by Sportskeeda, he said:

“Messi 100%. I’m not downplaying what Ronaldo has done. What he’s done is unbelievable. And what they are both doing is great. But personally, I’m a Messi fan.”

The Ghana international’s view mirrors that of his Black Stars teammate Mohammed Kudus, who has previously voiced admiration for Messi on several occasions.

Unsurprisingly, Semenyo’s stance sparked lively reactions online, with supporters praising his football judgement.

Semenyo to join Man City?

Beyond the debate, Semenyo’s words land amid growing speculation about his next career move.

Reports suggest the Bournemouth attacker is attracting strong interest from Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

According to Sky Sports, City appears to be his preferred destination, with sources indicating a desire to work under Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi during Barcelona’s most successful era.

The ambition to challenge for major honours is believed to be a driving factor behind that preference.

Chelsea have monitored his situation but are not expected to act in January, confident in their current attacking options. Liverpool and United remain attentive, leaving the picture far from settled.

Meanwhile, Semenyo’s contract includes a £65m release clause that becomes active on January 1, a detail that could accelerate talks once the window opens.

Boateng hails Messi as GOAT

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng also weighed in on the Ronaldo vs Messi debate.

He praised both stars but ultimately made his preference clear by choosing Messi.

