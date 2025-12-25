Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mohammed Kudus has disclosed his finest manager in football history.

There was no mention of the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho, or Carlo Ancelotti

Mohammed Kudus has impressed at Tottenham following his high-profile summer move from West Ham United

Tottenham winger Mohammed Kudus has lavished praise on a former Premier League boss, describing him as the greatest football manager of all time in a viral video.

The manager in the spotlight, celebrated as one of modern football’s most iconic tacticians, guided Liverpool to historic triumphs, including Champions League and Premier League glory.

Tottenham’s Mohammed Kudus declares Jurgen Klopp the best football manager of all time, prompting lively debate across the football community. Image credit: Visionhaus

Kudus names Klopp the greatest coach of all-time

Despite not winning as many trophies as some believe he deserved, largely due to Manchester City’s domestic dominance, Jurgen Klopp’s impact on the Reds was undeniable, and for Kudus, the ex-Dortmund boss is his all-time favourite.

In a video interview with TNT Sports, as cited by Rousing the Kop, Kudus weighed in on the ongoing debate about football’s greatest managers.

“I like Klopp, so I’ll go with Klopp,” the Ghanaian international stated.

While Klopp’s departure marked the end of an era, his legacy continues to influence Liverpool, and many fans still reminisce about his high-energy, passionate leadership style, as featured by GiveMeSport.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Image credit: Michael Banks

Arne Slot’s rise and Liverpool’s future

While Jurgen Klopp set a benchmark for excellence at Liverpool, the club’s current Dutch manager, Arne Slot, has made a promising start in his debut season. Under his guidance, Liverpool clinched another Premier League title, showing that the team can remain competitive even after a managerial transition.

However, this season has presented challenges. Liverpool currently sit 8th in the Premier League, amassing 18 points from 11 games, eight points adrift of leaders Arsenal. Slot has faced scrutiny as the Reds struggle to reproduce the consistency and form that propelled them to success last term.

Fans react to Klopp's rumoured Anfield return

In the meantime, Liverpool fans buzzed with excitement and speculation following rumours of Jurgen Klopp’s potential return to Anfield, while others were skeptical.

''Make this happen. I cannot wait to see Klopp back at Anfield.'' - @JamesOla

''Its such a wrong time for this to come to the media. +I like that Klopp left on a high note. I don't want him to come back and mess that up. second spells for managers aren't always great.'' - @Akim Omo

turn to Liverpool! That green sweater vibe and his thoughtful pose really bring back the nostalgia.'' - @TheGame90

''The dream, slot continues to be immensely average and at the end of the season he goes (which is just a matter of time) and it’s the return of the Klopp.'' - @AlexJames

