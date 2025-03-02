Jeffrey Schlupp played a pivotal role in Celtic’s commanding 5-2 victory over St. Mirren, scoring his first goal for the club with a precise left-footed strike

The Ghanaian defender later provided a crucial assist, setting up Yang Hyun-Jun’s second goal of the night to seal the win

Since joining from Crystal Palace, Schlupp has quickly made an impact, adding depth and versatility to Brendan Rodgers' squad

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp played a pivotal role in Celtic’s commanding 5-2 victory against St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, March 1.

Since joining Celtic from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day, Schlupp has quickly made his presence felt with standout performances against Aberdeen and Bayern Munich.

Jeffrey Schlupp played a pivotal role in Celtic’s commanding 5-2 victory over St. Mirren, scoring his first goal for the club. Photos: Steve Welsh.

Source: Getty Images

His recent form has sparked discussions about his future at the club, as his loan deal is set to expire in the summer.

Schlupp’s debut goal for Celtic

Schlupp announced himself in style with a stunning left-footed strike to give Celtic the lead.

After receiving the ball on the left flank, he controlled it effortlessly before curling a precise shot into the bottom right corner off the post.

It was a moment of brilliance against the run of play, marking his first goal in Celtic colours in spectacular fashion.

An assist to remember

Not content with just scoring, Schlupp also played a key role in Celtic’s fifth goal.

At 4-2, he displayed his pace and vision by racing to the byline and delivering a pinpoint cross to the back post.

Yang Hyun-Jun met it with a superb header, securing his second goal of the night and sealing a dominant victory. The assist showcased Schlupp’s all-around ability and attacking contribution.

What's next for Schlupp at Celtic?

Schlupp’s impressive form has left manager Brendan Rodgers with an important decision.

With his loan spell set to end in the summer, the question now is whether Celtic will push for a permanent move.

His performances in both domestic and European competitions have added valuable depth to the squad, particularly in the left-back role.

With Kieran Tierney already set to join on a four-year deal and Greg Taylor’s contract expiring, Schlupp’s future at Celtic remains a hot topic.

Jeffrey Schlupp later provided a crucial assist, setting up Yang Hyun-Jun’s second goal of the night to seal the win. Photo by Craig Williamson.

Source: Getty Images

As the season progresses, fans will be eager to see if Schlupp continues his strong form.

His first goal and assist were crucial in a big win, and securing him permanently could provide a significant boost to the squad for next season.

The win solidifies Celtic’s position at the top of the league as they now turn their attention to a crucial home fixture against Hibernian at Celtic Park next weekend.

What Rodgers said after the game

Speaking in his post-match press conference via the BBC, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers expressed his delight with the victory:

“This is one of my favourite results of the season. Why? Because we faced a tough opponent, played on a difficult surface, and it came at the end of a demanding week with our third game in quick succession.

"We needed fresh legs and energy, and the players who came in gave us exactly that. They made the football smile for us.”

Olise reacts after facing Schlupp in UCL

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise has opened up on facing his former Crystal Palace teammate Jeffrey Schlupp in the UEFA Champions League.

Olise reunited with Schlupp when Celtic travelled to Germany for the second leg of the playoff of the European competition on Wednesday, February 18, 2025.

Schlupp was handed a starting role by Celtic manager Brendan Rogers and played the entire game as a late equaliser from the hosts denied them a famous win on the road.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh