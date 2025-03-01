Andre Ayew proved instrumental in Le Havre's thrilling come-from-behind win against Lens on Saturday night

The former Olympique Marseille star scored and provided an assist, helping Le Havre end their two-game winless run

Meanwhile, Andre's performance could convince Otto Addo to include him in his call-up for this month's World Cup qualifiers

At 35, André Ayew continues to defy expectations, proving that age is just a number.

Once dismissed as past his prime and unlikely to return to Ghana’s senior national team, the veteran forward delivered a performance for Le Havre that reminded everyone of his enduring class.

Andre Ayew has five goals in as many games played in the French top flight this season. Photo by Jean Catuffe.

Andre Ayew powers Le Havre to thrilling comeback win

Facing RC Lens, Le Havre found themselves in early trouble, conceding twice within the opening 19 minutes.

Staring at what seemed an inevitable defeat, Ayew’s leadership and experience became the catalyst for a remarkable turnaround.

With his side desperately needing a response, the Ghanaian forward orchestrated Le Havre’s revival.

In the 28th minute, he carved open the Lens defense with a sublime left-footed pass, setting up Issa Soumaré, who rifled home a thunderous strike to reduce the deficit.

Five minutes later, Ayew took center stage, this time finishing off a move with a towering header to level the score—his first goal since returning to the starting lineup.

Soumaré, the earlier goalscorer, returned the favour with a pinpoint delivery, and Ayew made no mistake.

Just before the break, Lens thought they had restored their advantage, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

A second-half rollercoaster

The home side came out firing after halftime, and in the 48th minute, Florian Sotoca put Lens back in front, reigniting their hopes of securing all three points.

However, Le Havre refused to back down. With their relentless fighting spirit, Josué Casimir restored parity in the 62nd minute, setting the stage for a pulsating finale.

Both teams pushed for a winner, but it was Ahmed Hassan who had the final say.

Deep into stoppage time, the Egyptian forward stepped up to bury a pressure-laden penalty, sealing an astonishing 4-3 victory—Le Havre’s first triumph since February 2.

What does Ayew's performance mean for a potential Black Stars return?

Despite the dramatic win, Le Havre remain 17th in Ligue 1, just two points clear of bottom-placed Montpellier and trailing Saint-Étienne by the same margin.

The battle for survival is far from over, but this victory injects much-needed momentum into their campaign.

Andre Ayew could make his long-awaited return to the Black Stars this month following his string of good performances in the French top flight. Photo credit: @Ligue1_ENG/X.

For Ayew, this performance does more than boost his confidence—it also sends a message to the Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, ahead of Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to Transfermarkt, he now has five league goals and two assists this season

While his international future has been uncertain, displays like this could force a rethink as Ghana seeks to strengthen its squad for the road to the Mundial, per Ghanasoccernet.

Andre Ayew shares how he stays focused

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew revealed how he stays focused on his career without being affected by unconstructive criticism.

Despite his unwavering commitment to the national team, the veteran forward remains one of Ghana's most criticised players.

