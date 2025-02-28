Iconic Portuguese football manager Jose Mourinho has been accused of making racist comments

Despite the strong accusations, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien have leapt to Mourinho's defence

Amid the back-and-forth surrounding Mourinho's 'racist' comments, an old photo of him watching the AFCON in Ghana has resurfaced

José Mourinho is no stranger to the headlines, whether for his tactical ingenuity or his outspoken personality.

This time, however, the Portuguese manager finds himself at the center of controversy off the pitch, with racism allegations casting a shadow over his latest chapter in Turkish football.

Jose Mourinho watched the 2008 AFCON final between Cameroon and Egypt at the Accra Sports Stadium. Photos by Ben Radford and Darren Walsh.

Jose Mourinho accused of racism

The storm began after Galatasaray accused Mourinho of making racist remarks following the fiercely contested Istanbul derby on Monday.

Speaking after the derby, Mourinho said the home bench had been "jumping like monkeys".

In response, his club, Fenerbahce, swiftly issued a statement on Tuesday, claiming his words had been “completely taken out of context.”

Despite the club’s defense, Turkish football authorities sanctioned the 61-year-old with a four-match suspension and a £35,000 fine, as reported by Sky Sports.

He began serving his ban on Thursday night, missing Fenerbahce’s 4-1 Turkish Cup victory over Gaziantep. If the club’s appeal fails, he will be sidelined for the next three domestic fixtures.

Jose Mourinho has worked with a host of Ghanaian players in his coaching career, including Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari. Photo by Ben Radford.

African legends come to Mourinho’s aid amid racism accusation

As debates rage over the accusations, two of Mourinho’s most trusted African stars, Michael Essien and Didier Drogba, have publicly defended their former manager.

The duo, who played key roles in his Chelsea reign, have been vocal in their support, emphasising his long-standing respect for African footballers.

"I've seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history (past and recent) is there to prove it," posted Drogba who also went on to play for Galatasaray, adding: "How can my 'Dad' be a racist?", Drogba wrote on X.

Essien also defended his old coach, posting on X and Instagram an old photo of himself and Drogba alongside Mourinho, accompanied by three hearts.

Revisiting Mourinho’s 2008 AFCON appearance

In the midst of this controversy, football fans have unearthed an old moment—Mourinho’s surprise visit to the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

His presence at the tournament, particularly during the final between Egypt and Cameroon, was widely seen as a nod of respect toward African football.

Now, however, that visit is being reexamined in light of the recent allegations. Was it genuine admiration or a strategic move?

His appearance at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Mohamed Aboutrika’s goal secured Egypt’s triumph, has become a talking point in the ongoing debate surrounding his relationship with African footballers.

What’s next for Mourinho?

With Fenerbahce officials confirming their intent to appeal the ban, Mourinho's fate remains uncertain, per the BBC.

If history is anything to go by, the ‘Special One’ will not back down without a fight—both on and off the pitch.

Black Queens player links up with Mourinho

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Queens star Freda Ayisi crossed paths with José Mourinho during her visit to Turkey.

The Ghanaian player also had the opportunity to meet two Nigerian footballers while in the European country.

