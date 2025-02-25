Sam Johnson ignored iconic strikers such as Tony Yeboah and Opoku Afriyie in picking Ghana's greatest attacker of all-time

The former Black Stars player has divided opinion with his bold declaration regarding the country's finest striker

The former Hearts of Oak and Fenerbahce midfielder did not feature in the same Black Stars team with his chosen No.9

In a bold declaration that has stirred debates among Ghanaian football fans, former Ghana international defender Sam Johnson has ignored outstanding attackers such as Tony Yeboah and Opoku Afriyie when he was asked to select his all-time best Ghana striker.

While Ghana has produced a rich history of legendary forwards, including Yeboah, Afriyie, Edward Acquah, Kwasi Owusu, Wilberforce Mfum, and others, Johnson’s assertion places a different player at the pinnacle of Ghana’s football legacy when it comes to the attacking department.

Ghana's greatest striker of all-time

The debate surrounding who holds the title of Ghana’s greatest striker has been ongoing for years. The likes of Yeboah, renowned for his powerful shots and leadership in the 1990s, and Edward Acquah, a key figure in Ghana’s national team during the 1960s as well Afriyie who scored twice to win the 1978 AFCON for the Black Stars, are frequently mentioned as some of the country’s finest forwards.

However, speaking to Sporty FM in Accra, Sam Johnson, who played alongside many of these greats, has firmly thrown his support behind a striker that many people are likely to agree, arguing that his achievements with the national team is matchless.

''Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time best striker. He has impressive figures.''

Asamoah Gyan's legacy

Asamoah Gyan, often referred to as “Baby Jet,” has had an illustrious career that has captured the hearts of football lovers not only in Ghana but around the world. Gyan made his debut for the Black Stars in 2003 and quickly became a fixture in the team, witmh many tipping him to be part of the the most influential Ghana football figures of all time.

His remarkable pace, clinical finishing, and consistency over the years have elevated him to legendary status. He remains Ghana’s all-time top scorer, with 51 goals for the national team, including an unforgettable performance at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, where he scored crucial goals to help Ghana reach the quarterfinals. His history-making feat of scoring Ghana’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006, followed by his two goals in 2010, cemented his place as a global icon.

Gyan has no trophies to show

Gyan led the national team to three Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, and his goals were instrumental in helping Ghana reach the finals of the 2010 World Cup. His performances were key to keeping the Black Stars competitive on the global stage, and his leadership has inspired generations of footballers in Ghana, but he retired without managing to win a trophy with the Black Stars, a regret which is often cited by his critics.

In comparison, Edward Acquah, too, is a revered figure in Ghanaian football history. As part of the legendary 1960s squad, Acquah’s prowess as a forward was a key factor in Ghana’s successes in winning its first two AFCON trophies while someone like Opoku Afriyie literally won the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana with his brace against Uganda in the final.

For Sam Johnson, who did not really play in the same Black Stars team as Gyan, Asamoah's lack of trophies for Ghana does not matter. His ability to perform in high-stakes situations, his longevity in the game, and his unrivaled goal-scoring record for the national team place him above any other Ghanaian forward in history.

As Asamoah Gyan continues his post-retirement life, his place as Ghana’s best-ever striker is undeniably etched in the annals of the country’s footballing history. Whether or not others may surpass him in the future, for now, Gyan holds the crown as Ghana’s greatest.

Asamoah Gyan's lack of European trophies

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Asamoah Gyan forms part of the leading Ghanaian players who should have won the UEFA Champions League.

