The underperforming Black Stars of Ghana are looking forward to make amends by qualifying to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Eight players are earmarked as guaranteed names in Otto Addo's squad for the crucial games scheduled for March 2025

These sure bets includes one Ghana Premier League star who is rapidly shaping his international football career

As the much-anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approach, Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, are gearing up for crucial matches against Chad and Madagascar next month.

With a pivotal road ahead, head coach Otto Addo has is expected to confirm a core group of players who will form the backbone of the squad for these vital encounters. Among the confirmed names are a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents, each bringing something unique to the table as the team look forward to make amends following their failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

Ghanaian team group before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo's Black Stars squad

The squad is expected to feature some of the most prominent players in Ghanaian football, including those plying their trade in top European leagues and others representing clubs in the domestic scene.

While the full squad announcement is still to come, eight players have been confirmed as absolute certainties, and their inclusion in the squad has generated considerable excitement among Ghanaian fans. These players are poised to lead the charge as the Black Stars strive to secure their place in the next FIFA World Cup.

8 players guaranteed call-ups

1. Lawrence Ati-Zigi

First on the list is Lawrence Ati Zigi, the Swiss-based goalkeeper who plays for St. Gallen. Ati Zigi’s regular performances in the Swiss Super League have made him an indispensable figure for the Black Stars.

His reflexes, shot-stopping abilities, and commanding presence in the box have earned him a reputation as one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the national team setup. With Ghana’s World Cup qualification hopes on the line, his experience in European club football will be crucial in keeping the opposition at bay.

2. Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew’s inclusion in the squad comes as no surprise, with the former Marseille forward set to be named Ghana captain. The Leicester City forward has been a mainstay in the Black Stars for years and remains one of the most influential players in the team. Known for his versatility, work rate, and ability to score crucial goals, the ex-Crystal Palace man has become synonymous with the Black Stars' attacking play. Despite his relatively modest club form this season, his leadership and experience will be crucial in ensuring Ghana’s frontline remains potent.

Ayew’s presence also brings much-needed experience to the squad, especially with the younger players around him. His ability to step up when the team needs him most cannot be overstated, and his selection is undoubtedly a sign of Otto Addo’s trust in his ability to deliver on the big stage.

3. Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus continues to shine with his stellar performances for West Ham United in the English Premier League. Kudus has rapidly become one of the most exciting talents to emerge from Ghana in recent years, and his form for both club and country makes him an automatic inclusion in the Black Stars’ squad. Known for his technical brilliance, creativity, and eye for goal, Kudus is expected to play a central role in Ghana’s attacking strategy during the qualifiers.

Addo has shown great faith in Kudus, and the player’s ability to unlock defenses with his dribbling and vision will be key in breaking down stubborn opposition.

Matias Vecino of Uruguay is left behind by Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during a 2022 FIFA WC game at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Image credit: Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

4. Abu Francis

In recent matches, Abu Francis has earned his place in Otto Addo’s squad with his solid performances for Cercle Brugge in Belgium’s Pro League. As a dynamic midfielder, Francis brings both defensive and offensive capabilities to the team. His ability to control the midfield and break up opposition attacks makes him a crucial figure in Ghana’s tactical setup. Francis has been an unsung hero in the Black Stars’ midfield, and his form at club level has firmly cemented his place in the squad.

Addo values players who can bring balance to the midfield, and Francis fits this mold perfectly. His work rate and technical ability will be essential in providing the Black Stars with the necessary foundation to launch effective attacks while keeping things tight at the back.

5. Ernest Nuamah

The former FC Nordsjaelland winger is a name that many Ghanaian football fans will be eager to see on the team sheet. The Lyon forward has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season and has earned widespread praise for his ability to score and create chances. Nuamah’s speed, creativity, and flair on the ball make him an exciting prospect for the Black Stars, and his inclusion will add depth to the attacking options available to Otto Addo.

With his eye for goal and fearless approach to taking on defenders, Nuamah will be a vital asset in the qualifiers.

6. Razak Simpson

Razak Simpson’s selection from Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League is a reflection of Otto Addo’s commitment to involving domestic players in the national setup. Simpson’s performances in the league have caught the eye, and his call-up for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers against Angola and Sudan marked a significant milestone in his career.

Though less experienced at the international level, his inclusion serves as a testament to his potential and the importance of nurturing homegrown talent for the Black Stars. His hard work and determination will be crucial in providing competition for places in the squad.

7. Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, the Arsenal stalwart, remains one of the Black Stars' most influential players. His commanding presence in midfield, combined with his ability to break up opposition attacks and launch counterattacks, has made him one of the most respected midfielders in European football. Partey’s experience and leadership will be invaluable as Ghana looks to dominate the midfield battle in these crucial qualifiers.

The ex-Atletico Madrid player missed Ghana's previous games, citing injury set-backs. Addo is, however, tipped to have one of the country's top footballers for the upcoming World Cup qualification fixtures.

8. Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, who plies his trade at Bournemouth in the English Premier League, has shown his ability to make a significant impact up front. His physicality, speed, and link-up play make him a threat to any defense, and he is expected to be a key figure in Ghana’s attacking setup.

Semenyo’s form this season has earned him widespread plaudits, and his ability to score goals in tight situations will be a valuable asset to the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh