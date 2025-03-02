The Ayew family has left a significant mark on French football, from the legend Abedi to his talented sons Andre and Jordan

Andre Ayew netted another important goal for Le Havre as they secured a key away triumph at RC Lens on Saturday

The Ayew family has now scored a combined 130 goals in the French Ligue 1 and the figures could increase given Dede's form

Football runs deep in the veins of the Ayew family, a lineage that has continuously shaped and enriched French football for nearly three decades as Andre Ayew continues to shimmer in the Ligue 1.

From Abedi Ayew, a talismanic figure whose skill and leadership left an indelible mark on the Ligue 1, to his sons Andre and Jordan, who have taken their own paths to success, the Ayews have built a football legacy that is hard to overlook.

Ayew family Ligue 1 legacy

Black Stars skipper Andre netted his 4th league goal in the 2024/25 season for Le Havre in their 4-3 success at RC Lens on Saturday, March 1.

The journey of Abedi and his sons through French football exemplifies not only individual brilliance but also a family commitment to excellence in one of Europe's most competitive leagues.

Abedi Ayew: The trailblazer

The journey of the Ayew family in French football began with Abedi Ayew, often regarded as one of Africa's greatest footballers. Born in Ghana, Abedi’s move to France marked the start of his transformative career in Ligue 1. Abedi’s initial breakthrough came at Marseille in the late 1980s and early 1990s, where he became a central figure in one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

He was known for his skillful dribbling, vision, and creativity that made him an influential player in both domestic and international competitions.

Abedi Ayew's time at Marseille was nothing short of magical. With the club, he won the 1993 UEFA Champions League, forever etching his name into French football history. On the domestic front, he helped Marseille win several Ligue 1 titles, cementing his legacy as one of the finest to ever play in France. His record of 42 goals in 202 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille, Lille, and Lyon further speaks to his contribution on the field.

His performances were never about numbers alone, his presence on the pitch, his leadership, and his unwavering work ethic were key components of his success.

Abedi Ayew became a household name not just for his technical prowess but also for his ability to inspire others. His influence stretched far beyond the pitch, as he paved the way for the Ayew name to be one of recognition, respect, and excellence in world football.

Andre Ayew continues to shine

As Abedi Ayew moved into the twilight years of his career, the baton was passed to his sons, who had grown up in a footballing family. First came Andre Ayew, who, much like his father, seemed destined for greatness from an early age. Andre’s first significant foray into French football came with Marseille, the same club where his father had made his name.

His versatility as a winger and attacking midfielder caught the eyes of fans and critics alike, and his rise through the ranks was a testament to both his natural talent and his dedication to the game.

Andre’s impressive record of 56 goals in 218 Ligue 1 appearances is a reflection of his consistency and ability to perform at the highest level and he looks certain to increase his tally in the current campaign.

Playing for clubs like Marseille, Lorient, and currently Le Havre, Andre’s style of play often mirrored his father’s in terms of flair and creativity, although his work rate and ability to track back made him a more complete player in modern football.

While he has faced criticism for not quite reaching the heights that his father achieved, his impact in Ligue 1 remains undeniable. He has been an instrumental figure in the teams he has represented, and his longevity in the league speaks to his level of professionalism and adaptability.

As of today,continuing to contribute his experience to French football, and is expected to form part of Otto Addo's Ghana squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Jordan Ayew's Ligue 1 career

While Andre Ayew’s career has been well-documented, his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, has also created his own path in French football. Jordan, a striker with an innate ability to find the back of the net, has often found himself in the shadows of his older brother. However, his career has been equally impressive in its own right.

Jordan’s record of 32 Ligue 1 goals across stints at Marseille, Lorient, and Sochaux highlights his ability to make an impact at several levels. The current Leicester City man is known for his incredible determination, pace, and tenacity on the ball.

Jordan's resilience and hard work have made him a mainstay in the Europe's top divisions. His performances have earned him accolades and respect within the football community, and his ability to thrive in teams that weren’t always at the top of the league standings speaks volumes about his talent and character.

130 Ligue 1 goals for Ayew family

Andre Ayew's goal in Le Havre's dramatic 4-3 victory against Lens means the Ayew family have now scored a combined 130 goals in the French elite league.

Abedi did 42 goals in 202 appearances for Olympique Marseille, Lille, and Olympique Lyon while Andre and Jordan have produced 56 and 32 strikes in Ligue 1 respectively.

Influential figure Abedi Ayew

In a world where legacies are often fleeting, the Ayew family’s enduring presence in French football is a story that deserves to be told for years to come.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Abedi Ayew as part of the 11 most remarkable football personalities Ghana has ever had.

The list includes ten other iconic figures who helped to shape Ghana football into what it is today.

