Andre Ayew's potential return to the Black Stars continues to divide opinions despite his red-hot form at club level

The 35-year-old recently bagged a goal and an assist as Le Havre staged a sensational comeback in the French Ligue 1

According to multiple reports in the local media, Ayew is set to be named in Otto Addo's squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers

The conversation surrounding Andre Ayew’s place in the Black Stars has resurfaced following reports of a potential recall to the national team.

As Ghana undergoes a rebuilding phase, focusing on nurturing younger talent, opinions remain divided.

Some view the veteran forward as a vital source of experience, while others argue that his time has passed and the team must move forward without him.

What has been Andre Ayew's performance this season?

A key factor fueling this debate is Ayew’s current form in club football.

The qualities that once made him a nightmare for defenders—blistering pace, unpredictable trickery, and relentless aggression—may have diminished, but he has adapted by refining his instincts inside the box.

The former Olympique Marseille talisman has transformed into a clinical finisher, proving that his influence remains significant in front of goal.

Despite being 35, Ayew continues to feature regularly in the French Ligue 1, a rare achievement for Ghanaian and African players in Europe's elite leagues.

More notably, he has contributed directly to goals, scoring four times—three of them headers—and providing an assist in 17 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

How Ayew's numbers compare to Ghana’s top attackers

Though Otto Addo has overlooked him in national team selections since his reappointment, Ayew’s statistics suggest he remains a top Ghanaian performer across Europe’s major leagues.

He is currently just three goals behind Antoine Semenyo, Ghana’s highest-scoring player in the top five European leagues, and trails Inaki Williams by two, per Joy Sports.

Interestingly, he is level with his younger brother, Jordan Ayew, who was recently named Black Stars captain.

Given Ghana’s persistent struggles in front of goal, these numbers make it difficult to completely dismiss the possibility of his return.

His presence could offer much-needed attacking depth, especially in the upcoming crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, where experience and composure in the box can make a difference.

A football expert weighs in on Ayew's Black Stars return

While Ayew’s resurgence has sparked debate, some believe Ghana must resist the temptation to look back.

Awal Mohammed Hudu of Kessben Media strongly opposes his return, advocating for a transition that prioritises emerging talent.

"We have to move on," he stated, summarising the perspective of those pushing for a generational shift.

"I think he has done well over this period, but because we need to move forward, that’s where I see that we have to move on," he told YEN.com.gh.

Is Ayew’s return inevitable?

With 24 goals in 120 international appearances, Ayew’s legacy in Ghanaian football is undisputed.

Whether his international career is truly over, however, depends on his ability to maintain his current form for Le Havre and Otto Addo.

If his performances remain consistent, it will become increasingly difficult to justify his exclusion, especially when Ghana struggles to convert chances in front of goal.

Andre Ayew shares how he maintains focus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Andre Ayew shared how he maintains focus on his career without letting unconstructive criticism get to him.

Despite his steadfast dedication to the national team, the experienced forward continues to be one of Ghana's most scrutinized players.

