Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved decisive as Al-Nassr secured their place in the AFC Champions League quarter-finals with a commanding victory against Esteghlal.

The Portuguese icon converted a cheeky Panenka penalty to cap off a dominant performance at the Al Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Ronaldo powers Al-Nassr to victory

After a goalless stalemate in the first leg, the return fixture carried high stakes, with the Knights of Najd needing a statement performance to advance.

The atmosphere inside the Al-Awwal stadium crackled with anticipation as Stefano Pioli—who had rested Ronaldo for the trip to Iran—reinstated his talisman alongside Jhon Durán in attack.

The hosts wasted no time asserting themselves. With just nine minutes on the clock, Durán, the former Aston Villa forward, produced a stunning lobbed effort from the edge of the box, firing Al-Nassr into an early lead.

The goal set the tone for an aggressive display, with relentless pressure forcing the visitors onto the back foot.

Ronaldo scores cheeky Panenka

Despite several near-misses, it took Ronaldo just under half an hour to etch his name on the scoresheet.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner showcased his signature composure from the spot, delicately dinking the ball past the goalkeeper in classic Panenka fashion.

His celebration was met with a deafening roar from the home fans, who sensed their side was firmly in control.

Duran seals off win

Al-Nassr continued to probe for more, but a combination of resolute defending, inspired goalkeeping, and occasional wastefulness prevented them from extending their lead before the break.

Esteghlal’s task grew even tougher in first-half stoppage time when Mehran Ahmadi received his marching orders, reducing the visitors to ten men.

With a numerical advantage, the Saudi giants maintained their intensity after the restart.

Despite facing a stubborn defensive block, they remained patient in their build-up, probing for openings.

Their persistence paid off in the dying minutes when Durán completed his brace.

A beautifully orchestrated team move, involving four Al-Nassr players, ended with the Colombian slotting home to seal a 3-0 triumph, Goal.com reports.

The emphatic result propels Al-Nassr into the quarter-finals, where they will aim to go beyond last season’s disappointment—a heartbreaking exit at the hands of eventual champions Al Ain on penalties.

However, before shifting focus to the continental stage, Ronaldo and his teammates turn their attention back to domestic action.

What's next for Al-Nassr?

Next on their agenda is a crucial Saudi Pro League clash against Al Kholood on Friday, March 14, as noted by Sofascore.

Having managed just one point from their last two league outings, Al-Nassr will be desperate to return to winning ways before the international break.

