Vinicius Junior produced a stunning solo goal as Real Madrid edged past Rayo Vallecano with a 2-1 victory on Sunday

The Brazilian winger dazzled with his footwork, cutting inside from the left, beating his marker with slick stepovers, and firing a brilliant shot into the net

Though Rayo pulled one back before halftime, Madrid held firm to secure the win, ensuring they remain in a fierce battle for the league crown

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vinicius Junior delivered a moment of magic as Real Madrid secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, keeping them level on points with Barcelona in a thrilling La Liga title race.

With only one point separating Spain’s top three clubs, Madrid’s win ensured they remained in the hunt to defend their crown, sitting second behind Barça on goal difference, while Atletico Madrid, on 56 points, slipped to third after a loss to Getafe.

Vinicius Junior Shines with Amazing Solo Goal in Real Madrid’s Win Over Rayo Vallecano

Source: Getty Images

Madrid dominated from the start and took the lead in the 30th minute when Kylian Mbappe finished off a swift counterattack.

Vinicius Junior nets incredible solo goal

Moments later, Vinicius Jr. doubled the advantage with an electrifying solo effort.

The Brazilian picked up the ball on the left wing, drove towards the box, and was pushed wide towards the corner flag.

However, he showcased his trademark flair by turning back, dazzling his defender with quick stepovers, and rifling a brilliant shot into the net.

Despite struggling for goals in 2025, Vinicius looked at his best, even hitting the post before his stunning strike.

His goal gave Madrid a comfortable lead, but Rayo responded just before halftime with a spectacular long-range effort from Pedro Diaz.

His shot struck the crossbar and bounced over the line before VAR confirmed the goal after the referee initially missed it.

Madrid held firm in the second half to seal the victory, setting the stage for an intense title battle as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh