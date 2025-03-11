The two players needed to be separated by teammates Ibrahima Konate and Curtis Jones as they clashed in training

Liverpool won the fist leg encounter on the road, and would be looking to complete the double against the French giants

Mohamed Salah heads into this game as one of the most prolific attackers in Europe with 32 goals scored this season

Liverpool’s training session ahead of their 2024/25 UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash with PSG on Wednesday was marked by an unexpected moment of tension between two of the club's key players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah who is one of the Muslim players observing Ramadan in the Premier League.

The incident, which was captured by the journalists present at the training, showed the pair having a heated exchange, with Salah smiling but Alexander-Arnold visibly upset.

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were allegedly involved in a training fight ahead of their UCL R16 second leg vs PSG on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista

The heated Salah-Arnold exchange

During the training session on Monday, the atmosphere appeared to be intense as Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold were seen arguing on the pitch. The video footage shows Salah smiling as he exchanged words with Alexander-Arnold, who seemed less than pleased. The frustration on Alexander-Arnold’s face was evident, as he brought his face close to Salah’s, looking visibly angry.

Watch the footage of the alleged Salah Trent and Alexander-Arnold fracas.

This brief but heated moment caught the attention of fans and media, especially considering the high stakes surrounding Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League match, with Arne Slot's team winning the first leg 1-0 in Paris. The clash with Paris Saint-Germain is crucial, and tensions could naturally be high as players prepare for one of the most important fixtures of the season.

Konaté and Jones intervene

As the situation escalated, Ibrahima Konaté and Curtis Jones, both of whom are also regulars in Liverpool’s starting lineup, stepped in to separate the two players. Their intervention was timely, helping to defuse any potential escalation before it could turn into a more serious confrontation.

While this moment was brief, it led to questions about what might have triggered the altercation between Salah and Alexander-Arnold. Was it a miscommunication during the training drills? Was there frustration building up from previous performances? The answers to these questions remain unclear, but the involvement of their teammates in resolving the tension suggests that it was not a serious fallout.

The aftermath: No hard feelings

Despite the brief flare-up between Salah and Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool Echo reported that the situation was nothing serious as reported, and that it was quickly resolved, and the two players were seen joking and interacting with each other after the training session. This suggests that there were no lingering hard feelings.

Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game with Trent Alexander-Arnold during an EPL match on February 19, 2025. Image credit: Martin Rickett/PA Images

It is not uncommon for competitive, high-pressure environments like professional football to witness such brief confrontations between teammates. The nature of the sport, with its intense physical and mental demands, can sometimes cause emotions to run high, but it is equally important to note how quickly the situation can be resolved, especially within a team as united as Liverpool.

Liverpool vs PSG UCL clash

Tonight’s clash between Liverpool and PSG promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Salah taking center stage as Liverpool’s key player. The Egyptian forward has been in sensational form, contributing crucial goals and assists throughout the season.

As the Reds face the Parisians, Salah’s pace, skill, and clinical finishing will be critical in breaking down PSG’s defense. His ability to create chances and exploit gaps in the opposition's backline makes him a constant threat. Fans will be hoping that both Salah and the English defender can lead Liverpool to victory.

Mohamed Salah non-penalty goals

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a list of players with the most non-penalty goals scored in the 2024/25 season including Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

