Ghana's Sports Minister announces that both stadiums will close for major upgrades after the March 21 World Cup qualifier

The decision means Asante Kotoko would have to look for alternative home venue in the Ghana Premier League

Refurbishments will include pitch enhancements, improved dressing rooms, and updated sanitary facilities

Ghana’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has announced that both the Accra Sports Stadium and the Kumasi Sports Stadium will be temporarily closed for refurbishment after the upcoming Ghana vs Chad World Cup qualifier on March 21, 2025.

This decision comes as part of efforts to bring the country’s sports infrastructure up to international standards. The minister's announcement, made during an interview on TV3 Sports Station, emphasized the need for substantial upgrades to these crucial facilities.

Black Stars of Ghana started training at Accra Sports Stadium on March 17, 2025 ahead of the Ghana vs Chad FIFA World Cup qualifier. Image credit: @Ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Infrastructure improvement

The newly appointed minister in the John Mahama administration stated that following the World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Les Sao in Accra, both the Accra and later the Kumasi Sports Stadia would undergo major refurbishments. He says the decision to close the venues is to fix their deteriorating state.

The Accra Sports Stadium, located in the capital city of Accra, is one of the country's most iconic sports facilities. It has hosted numerous local and international events including CAN 2008. The Kumasi Sports Stadium, situated in the Ashanti region, is equally significant in serving the sporting needs of the likes of Asante Kotoko.

Minister Adams explained that both stadiums had been suffering from neglect, with their facilities deteriorating over time.

“I think after this game, we have to close the Accra Sports Stadium to refurbish it and bring it up to standard. The stadium has been left in a bad state,” Kofi Adams admitted, acknowledging the aging infrastructure.

However, he reassured the public that the government is taking decisive action to address these issues as the Black Stars seek to take commanding position in the World Cup qualifying Group I.

Refurbishment plans

The refurbishment plan, as outlined by the minister, will focus on several critical areas of the stadiums. One of the main concerns highlighted was the state of the playing pitches. The minister noted that the pitch at the Accra Sports Stadium has already been worked on, and the technical team, including the national football team coach, has expressed satisfaction with its current condition.

In addition to improving the playing surfaces, the government has addressed other essential facilities. The sanitary areas and dressing rooms have been fixed, providing better hygiene and comfort for both players and spectators. Another major upgrade includes the installation of air-conditioning systems in critical areas to enhance the overall experience for athletes and fans alike.

''We have worked on the pitch, and the coach is satisfied with it. We have also fixed the sanitary areas, dressing rooms, and air-conditioning,'' the minister added.

The aim of these refurbishments is to ensure that the stadiums are not only suitable for local use but also meet international standards for hosting high-profile events, such as World Cup qualifiers and other continental competitions.

Long-term vision for sports infrastructure

The planned refurbishment of these two stadiums is just part of a broader vision to improve Ghana's sports infrastructure as promised by President John Dramani Mahama after winning the 2024 Ghana Presidential Election.

Razak Simpson of Nations FC during a Black Stars of Ghana training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, March 17, 2025. Image credit: @Ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

The government recognizes the need for modern, well-maintained facilities to not only accommodate international events but also to foster grassroots sports development. A top priority is to ensure that future generations of athletes have access to world-class facilities that will help them reach their full potential.

Kofi Adams' concerns about Otto Addo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Sports and Recreation minister's alarm raised regarding the retention of Otto Addo as the Black Stars head coach by the Ghana Football Association.

