Newcastle United Carabao Cup winner Alexander Isak celebrated their historic win with his father

The Sweden international led the English Premier League outfit to their first domestic title in 70 years

Isak, who has been influential for Newcastle United this season, has been on the radar of top clubs in Europe

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak shared a proud moment with his Eritrean father after leading the Magpies to their first domestic title in seven decades.

The Sweden international scored the winner as Newcastle United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to win the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Isak, who was born in Solna, Sweden, has been in outstanding form for the St James outfit this season, scoring 23 goals in 33 matches across all competitions for the Toons.

In celebrating his first trophy with Newcastle United, Isak shared the moment with his father, who is from Eritrea, Africa. The lanky forward's parents are both from the East African nation.

The proud father-son moment has been shared severally on social media, with fans from Eritrea taking delight in their country.

The 25-year-old's future at Newcastle Unite remains a doubt following interest from some of the big clubs in Europe, including Barcelona and Liverpool.

Isak started his career with hometown club AIK Stockholm before moving to Germany at a young age, where he signed for Borussia Dortmund.

After winning the U19 Bundesliga with Dortmund, he gained promotion to the first team. He later moved to Sweden before Newcastle United came calling.

Isak has been named in the Sweden squad for the international friendlies against Luxemburg and Northern Ireland in the March international break.

Isak focused at Newcastle United

Despite interest in the Swedish striker, the former Dortmund striker maintains he is focused on winning trophies with Newcastle United.

Isak, who has won trophies at Dortmund and Real Sociedad, has now added the Carabao Cup to his list of laurels.

He said, as quoted by the BBC:

"That is why I came here.

"I have said many times that I don't really think too much about my future. I have said many times I am happy here and we are competing for titles, which is what you want as a football player. We have been to one final and now we are in another one.

"The chances are there. We should look at it one season at a time - and this season we can win a trophy. I have said many times I am focused on doing a job. All of our focus is on Sunday and bringing a trophy back."

