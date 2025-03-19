Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey appeared in a relaxed mode ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Chad

The 31-year-old took a leisurely walk at Black Stars' hotel lobby in North Ridge, Accra

Despite reports of discontent after losing his captaincy to Jordan Ayew, has been quashed by the Ghana Football Association

Thomas Partey took a well-deserved breather ahead of Ghana’s must-win clash against Chad, enjoying a relaxed stroll at the luxurious Alisa Hotel

With Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad fast approaching, Thomas Partey took a brief moment to relax before shifting into full training mode.

Thomas Partey took a stroll at Alisa Hotel as he appeared relaxed before Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Chad. Photo credit: @officialmeatpie18/TikTok.

The Arsenal midfield general, who missed Day One of camp, linked up with his Black Stars teammates on Tuesday, March 18, ready to get back into action.

Partey relaxes ahead of Chad game

Before stepping onto the Accra Sports Stadium pitch, the 31-year-old spent some downtime at the team’s residence, enjoying a casual moment with his PR manager, Samuel Zigah.

A video capturing Partey strolling through the Alisa Hotel lobby in North Ridge, Accra, dressed in a Black Stars-branded outfit, quickly gained traction online.

How fans reacted to Partey's downtime

Fans, eager to see him at his dominant best, shared their excitement over his return.

Partey trains with Black Stars teammates

Under the watchful eyes of Otto Addo and his coaching staff, Partey worked through his training drills, seamlessly reintegrating into the squad.

His presence is expected to fortify Ghana’s midfield, especially after missing the nation’s last two AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

What does Partey bring to the table?

The four-time African champions, still reeling from their failure to qualify for the continental showpiece, are banking on Partey’s tactical intelligence and composure to steer them toward redemption.

With an injury-free season at Arsenal, the former Atletico Madrid star has been instrumental in his club’s midfield, showcasing his ability to dictate play and break opposition lines.

According to Transfermarkt, he has registered 42 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and three assists for the Gunners.

On the international stage, his record stands at 13 goals in 49 games—a testament to his experience and influence.

What's next?

Ghana faces Chad on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium before travelling to Morocco for a clash against Madagascar three days later, per Ghanasoccernet.

Thomas Partey averages a goal every four games for the Black Stars. Photo by Richard Sellers.

With Partey back in the fold, Otto Addo’s side will hope to secure maximum points and keep their World Cup dream alive.

Partey unfazed after losing Black Stars captaincy

YEN.com.gh also reported that Thomas Partey remains unbothered by losing the Black Stars captaincy to Jordan Ayew, according to Ghana Football Association Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

Partey was dropped from Otto Addo’s leadership structure, with reports indicating the Arsenal midfielder declined the vice-captaincy role, fuelling speculation about potential discontent.

