The decision to hand Jordan Ayew the Black Stars armband ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has sparked widespread discussion

However, according to GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum, former skipper Thomas Partey remains unbothered by the leadership reshuffle

Ghana has had a well-documented and infamous history when it comes to captaincy and leadership at the Black Stars

Thomas Partey is unfazed about losing the Black Stars captaincy to Jordan Ayew, according to Ghana Football Association Communications (GFA) Director Henry Asante Twum.

Partey was replaced in Otto Addo’s new hierarchy, with reports suggesting the Arsenal midfielder had refused the vice-captaincy role, hinting at possible discontent.

However, the GFA spokesperson sought to set the record straight.

"It's not a problem for Thomas Partey that he's no longer the Black Stars captain," Henry Asante Twum told Sporty FM.

"It's not about individual aspirations."

While Partey appears unbothered, the situation once again highlights the longstanding captaincy challenges within the Black Stars setup.

He is expected to line up for Ghana when Otto Addo's men cross paths with Chad on Friday, March 21.

Ghana's long-standing legacy of captaincy controversies

Interestingly but worryingly, leadership transitions in Ghana's national team have often been fraught with drama.

The most infamous example dates back to 1992, when Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’ was handed the armband ahead of the AFCON tournament, replacing Kwasi Appiah (now head coach of Sudan).

When Abedi was suspended for the final against Ivory Coast, the natural expectation was that Appiah would reclaim leadership for the game.

Instead, Tony Baffoe was given the armband, a move that reportedly created division in the camp.

The turbulence persisted until Stephen Appiah assumed the role in 2002, ushering in a rare era of stability, as noted by Modern Ghana.

His tenure remains the most harmonious in recent history, lasting until his retirement in 2010.

Subsequent captains John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, and Andre Ayew all had their share of controversies.

The transition from Gyan to Andre ahead of AFCON 2019 led to Gyan being controversially given the ceremonial title of "General Captain", a move that left the striker visibly unhappy.

Jordan Ayew’s turn to lead

Recent years have seen a déjà vu to leadership in the Black Stars, leading to questions remaining over how Jordan Ayew will handle the responsibility.

As he prepares to lead the squad into crucial World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar on March 21 and 24, fans and analysts alike will be watching to see if his tenure brings stability or rekindles old tensions.

Whether this latest captaincy shift finally breaks the cycle of controversy remains to be seen.

