In a moment that embodied respect and leadership, Jordan Ayew shared an intense conversation with Ghana’s all-time leading goal-scorer, Asamoah Gyan, to absorb words of wisdom.

The Black Stars captain, who will lead the team for the first time since replacing Thomas Partey, took a step back—both literally and figuratively—as he listened intently to the legendary forward.

Jordan respectfully listens to advice from Gyan

The exchange, which took place on Tuesday, March 18, after Day Two of Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, quickly became a talking point among fans.

Dressed in his training gear, the Leicester City striker stood with his hands behind his back, giving his full attention to Gyan.

The humility on display earned him praise across social media.

Fans react to Jordan listening to Gyan

A viral clip of the interaction drew admiration from supporters, with many highlighting Ayew’s willingness to learn, despite being one of the most experienced members of the squad.

@Kwadwo_nie lauded the 33-year-old:

"Jordan is really a respectful guy."

@Dannybwoy82 boldly predicted:

"I see Jordan hitting a brace against Chad, maybe even three in two games."

@Ransford6066 chimed in:

"But someone will still claim Gyan isn’t on talking terms with the Ayew brothers."

@Iamacontinenta2:

"Baby Jet is just too cool 😂🔥🔥🔥… much love!"

As Ghana fine-tunes tactics for the decisive fixtures, this meeting between a former captain and the current leader could symbolise the fusion of experience and ambition within the squad.

Jordan's red-hot form since Otto Addo's appointment

Since Otto Addo’s return as head coach in March 2024, Ayew has been Ghana’s most reliable goal threat, netting an impressive seven times, including a stunning hat-trick against the Central African Republic in an earlier qualifier, per Citi Sports.

In the current World Cup qualifying campaign, he ranks just behind Mohamed Salah and Mahmoud Trezeguet, who lead the scoring charts with five strikes each, while Ayew follows closely with four goals, per CAF Online.

What's next?

With Chad up first on March 21 at the Accra Sports Stadium, followed by a trip to Morocco to face Madagascar three days later, the four-time African champions will look to their captain to maintain his scoring streak.

And after an inspiring conversation with Ghana’s greatest-ever goal-scorer, Ayew will be hoping to deliver when it matters most.

