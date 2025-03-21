The 36-year-old veteran played a pivotal role, setting up Ante Budimir’s opener and scoring Croatia’s second goal

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet by Croatia’s defense and failed to create any significant chances in the game

Andrej Kramaric’s penalty was saved by French goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the 8th minute

Croatia secured a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-finals tie on Thursday night in Split.

The Croatia vs France match saw standout performances from Croatian stars Ante Budimir and Ivan Perisic, while Kylian Mbappe’s struggles left France unable to mount a serious challenge.

With the Croatian faithful behind them, Zlatko Dalić’s side dominated the first half, much to the dismay of Didier Deschamps' men, who never quite found their rhythm. France, despite parading super stars such as Kylian Mbappe who recently talked about a possible Real Madrid vs PSG clash in the UEFA Champions League, appeared uncharacteristically subdued and were unable to trouble Croatia’s defense in any meaningful way.

Ante Budimir's opener

The game was evenly poised early on, but a clinical strike in the 26th minute from Ante Budimir gave Croatia the lead. The goal came from a perfectly timed assist by Ivan Perisic, who produced a pinpoint cross into the box. Budimir, making the most of his chance, rose above the French defenders and headed home with precision, sending the crowd into raptures. The goal was a testament to Croatia’s excellent positioning and sharp execution.

Budimir's header put Croatia on the front foot, and the goal sparked the team into greater life. France, on the other hand, seemed to lack the energy and cohesion that has often defined them, with their key players, including Mbappe, struggling to make a significant impact.

Perisic’s double impact: Masterclass performance

Just when it seemed France might have time to regroup, Ivan Perisic produced another moment of brilliance in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League fixture. With the game nearing half-time, Perisic made it 2-0 for Croatia at the stroke of the 45th minute. The 36-year-old showed his class with a composed finish from a tight angle, taking full advantage of a France defense that failed to clear their lines properly.

This goal highlighted not only Perisic’s ability to perform under pressure but also his leadership and experience on the pitch. His assist for Budimir’s opener, followed by his goal, was a demonstration of the veteran’s invaluable contribution to the Croatian side. Perisic’s role in both goals proved pivotal, and his performance earned him deserved recognition as the standout player of the first half.

Perisic, still one of the most influential players for Croatia, proved that his age has not dulled his sharpness or creativity, as he orchestrated play with poise and decisiveness throughout the match. His combination of skill, vision, and determination made him a constant threat to the French defense.

Kylian Mbappe’s silent game

While Perisic dazzled, France’s Real Madrid star player, Kylian Mbappe, failed to make any notable impact on the game. Mbappe, who has often been the talisman for France, struggled to break free from Croatia’s defensive setup. Despite his pace and flair, he was kept quiet for most of the match and had few meaningful touches of the ball.

Mbappe’s lack of influence was surprising, especially given his reputation as one of the world’s top forwards. Croatia’s defenders, led by Caleta-Car and Sutalo, managed to neutralize Mbappe’s threat with strong positioning and tactical discipline. Mbappe, who is known for his ability to turn games on their head, was unable to create any moments of magic, leaving his team without their most potent attacking weapon.

Kramaric’s missed penalty

One of the more significant moments of the match came in the 8th minute when Croatia was awarded a penalty after a French handball in the box. However, Andrej Kramaric’s effort from the spot was denied by France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who guessed correctly and saved the shot. Despite this miss, Croatia's momentum was not halted, and they continued to press forward, extending their lead by half-time.

