Antoine Semenyo has disclosed why Ghana must beat Madagascar in the 2026 World Cup qualifier

The Black Stars will play as guests to Madagascar on Monday, March 24, on match day six of the qualifiers

The Bournemouth striker, who scored against Chad on Friday, is expected to play an integral role against the island nation

AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has stressed the significance of securing victory against Madagascar in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-year-old played a key role in Ghana’s dominant display against Chad, finding the net early as the Black Stars stormed to a commanding 5-0 triumph.

Antoine Semenyo has urged the Black Stars to have a must-win mentality ahead of Ghana's World Cup qualifier against Madagascar. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars and @manuelphotos_1/X.

Semenyo shines as Ghana thump Chad ahead of Madagascar game

His opener, less than two minutes into the match, set the tone for an emphatic performance, with Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, and Ernest Nuamah all getting on the scoresheet.

Beyond strengthening Ghana’s bid for a World Cup berth, the resounding win served as a morale booster after the disappointing failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the focus now shifts to a pivotal encounter against Madagascar on Monday, March 24.

Leading Group I by two points, the Black Stars have an opportunity to extend the gap to five with a victory over the island nation.

Such a result would not only consolidate their position at the summit but also put Otto Addo's charges firmly on course for qualification.

Why Madagascar can be a banana peel for Ghana?

Despite Ghana’s strong position, Madagascar presents a stern challenge.

Since losing to the Black Stars in the opening round of qualifiers back in 2023, the Barea have remained unbeaten.

Their recent comeback win over the Central African Republic, where they overturned a deficit to secure a 4-1 triumph, highlights their resilience, per Ghanasoccernet.

Although forced to play home matches in Morocco, they are unlikely to be mere pushovers.

Semenyo stresses why Ghana must beat Madagascar

Semenyo, whose profile has risen in the Premier League this season, emphasised the need to maintain momentum, recognising that every fixture holds immense value in the qualification campaign.

"The World Cup is everything. We want to do everything we can to qualify. And it comes from all these games. We need to win the easy games. You need to win the hard games.

"So we've done that [against Chad], on Monday [against Madagascar], we have to do the same. September, we'll do the same, and then hopefully qualify.

"So it is important," he stated during the post-match press conference following the victory over Chad.

What is the H2H record between Ghana and Madagascar?

Historically, Ghana has held the upper hand in meetings with Madagascar.

Madagascar are unbeaten in their last four World Cup qualifiers, winning three and drawing one. Photo by picture alliance.

Apart from a 2-1 defeat in the 2015 COSAFA Cup, the Black Stars have won twice and drawn once against their upcoming opponents, per statistics culled from .

