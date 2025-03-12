A former Ghanaian international has urged Antoine Semenyo not to join a specific Premier League club

According to the former Black Stars striker, a move to the said EPL side will not make 'footballing sense'

Meanwhile, Semenyo is expected to be named in Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers later this month

Former Ghanaian international Mathew Amoah has voiced his concerns over Antoine Semenyo’s rumoured transfer to Tottenham Hotspur, arguing that such a move could hinder the forward’s progress.

With interest growing in the Bournemouth attacker, Amoah believes a switch to North London may not be the best step for his career.

Mathew Amoah has urged Antoine Semenyo not to join Tottenham Hotspur. Photos by Nigel French/Allstar and Vladimir Rys.

Semenyo’s rise and Premier League impact

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form, delivering consistent performances in England’s top flight.

According to Transfermarkt, he has recorded nine goals and five assists across all competitions, making him a key figure in Andoni Iraola’s system.

Beyond the numbers, his link-up play with Evanilson, Dango Ouattara, and Justin Kluivert has been instrumental in Bournemouth’s attacking success.

His impact has naturally attracted attention from clubs aiming to bolster their frontline, with Tottenham emerging as one of the keen suitors.

Why Semenyo shouldn't join Spurs?

However, Amoah remains unconvinced that Spurs would be the right fit.

“With all due respect to Tottenham, if this is the only offer that comes to Antoine Semenyo this summer, then he should stay at Bournemouth,” Amoah stated, as noted by Ghanasoccernet.

“Bournemouth are currently a better team on the pitch than Tottenham and seem more stable with a very good coach in Andoni Iraola.

"So, joining a club that is far behind would be a demotion that makes no footballing sense.”

Is Tottenham the right move for Semenyo?

While Spurs are traditionally considered part of England’s ‘Big Six’, recent struggles have raised questions about their appeal.

Frequent managerial changes, squad instability, and inconsistent performances have hampered their ability to compete at the highest level.

Antoine Semenyo has been directly involved in 14 goals for Bournemouth this season. Photo by Nigel French/Allstar.

A glance at the Premier League table supports Amoah’s argument.

As things stand, the Cherries occupy ninth place with 44 points, sitting ten points ahead of Tottenham, who languish in 13th, per the Premier League.

Such a contrast challenges the perception that moving to Spurs would be an upgrade.

Amoah’s remarks highlight a critical debate—should Semenyo prioritise reputation over form and stability?

With Bournemouth providing a solid platform for his growth, staying put might be the smartest decision in his career trajectory.

Away from the news surrounding his next destination, Antoine is expected to be named in Otto Addo's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Ex-Ghana star cautions Semenyo

Similarly, in a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Dan Owusu shared his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Antoine Semenyo’s future at Bournemouth.

Owusu advised the talented striker to carefully evaluate his options before making a move to one of the Premier League's top clubs.

He emphasised that Semenyo should prioritise game time over financial gains when deciding on his next destination.

