Asante Kotoko Ban Top Ghanaian Media Organization From Covering Its Activities

Asante Kotoko have announced a media ban against one of the leading broadcasting organizations in the country

The decision was taken after one of the media firm's sports journalists made controversial comments about Pooley's death

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play their first competitive game this month following the demise of Nana Pooley

Asante Kotoko, one of Ghana's most prominent football clubs, has announced a ban on a Ghanaian media organization, Asempa FM, from covering the club’s activities after a controversial statement made by one of their journalists, regarding the tragic death of a club supporter, Pooley.

The statement, which was deemed offensive by the club, has ignited tensions between the Kumasi-based team and the radio station, with the club accusing Wallace of spreading false information about the circumstances surrounding Pooley's death.

One week observation ceremony of the late Asante Kotokoko supporter Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley on February 16 in Kumasi. Image credit: @asantekotoko/X

On February 2, 2025, during a highly charged Ghana Premier League (GPL) match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Koranmansah Park in Nsoate, a tragic incident occurred. Pooley, a devoted supporter of Kotoko, lost his life in the midst of chaotic scenes that unfolded during the game.

Official reports have indicated that Pooley was stabbed to death during the altercations that occurred at the stadium, with a violent confrontation between rival fans spiraling out of control. However, EK Wallace, a seasoned journalist with Asempa FM, made a public statement that Pooley had died at a “wee-smoking base,” a claim that has not gone well with the Porcupine Warriors.

See the official club statement from Asante Kotoko below.

Backlash against EK Wallace

Wallace’s comment quickly attracted backlash from Kotoko fans and officials alike, as it seemed to undermine the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident. The radio personality's assertion painted a different picture of Pooley’s death, one that implied the supporter’s death may have been related to activities outside the game, rather than the violence at the stadium, as originally reported.

Kotoko react to ban Asempa FM

In response to the journalist’s comment, Asante Kotoko swiftly condemned the statement, labeling it as both irresponsible and damaging to the memory of Pooley. The club expressed its disappointment with Wallace’s failure to accurately report the events surrounding the death and emphasized that the incident was a tragic outcome of the violent atmosphere created during the GPL match.

The team of Otumfour Osei Tutu II also expressed concern that such a claim could tarnish the reputation of Pooley, who was a well-known and beloved supporter of the team, with some respected Kotoko fans planning to consult the ''Antoa'' shrine to seek justice.

Asante Kotoko announce a media ban against all channels of Asempa FM following E.K Wallace's controversial remark about Pooley's death at Nsoatre. Image credit: @Asantekotoko/X

In a statement issued by the club, Asante Kotoko expressed that the ban on Asempa FM would commence March 3, and will remain in effect until further notice. The club made it clear that the radio station would no longer be allowed to cover Kotoko's activities, including press conferences, matches, and other official events. This decision came after several attempts to engage with the station, as Kotoko sought a public apology from Wallace and Asempa FM for the inappropriate comment.

As the debate over Pooley's death continues, one thing remains clear: Asante Kotoko is determined to safeguard its supporters and the integrity of the club, even if it means taking drastic actions against the media. The ban on Asempa FM is a stark reminder of the potential fallout from reckless reporting, and it remains to be seen how the radio station will respond to the club's decision.

Meanwhile the Reds are set to take on Eleven Wise in their MTN FA Cup Round of 16 fixture on March 12.

Pooley, greatest Kotoko supporter of all time

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news of a former Kotoko top brass picking Pooley as Kotoko's greatest supporter of all time.

