A top Ghanaian coach has shared tactical insights on how Otto Addo can mastermind success against Madagascar

According to him, the Black Stars coach must incorporate a perfect balance between attack and defence

Any result aside from defeat will consolidate their position as leaders of Group I in the qualification series

As Ghana gears up for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar, Swedru All Blacks coach Prince George Koffie has offered tactical advice to Otto Addo.

The CAF License 'A' holder believes strategic adjustments will be key as the Black Stars seek to build momentum following their emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad.

Ghana's attacking clinic puts Chad to the sword

That commanding performance saw the four-time African champions put on an attacking clinic, storming to a 3-0 lead before halftime.

Antoine Semenyo opened the floodgates early, with Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew adding to the tally before the break, 3news reports.

The second half saw Mohammed Salisu and Ernest Nuamah get in on the act, sealing Ghana’s biggest win in five years and marking Otto Addo’s first dominant triumph since taking charge of the senior men's national team.

Madagascar vs Ghana: The tricky test for Otto Addo

While the victory provided a much-needed confidence boost after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, complacency must be avoided.

Madagascar presents a far sterner test. The island nation remains unbeaten in their last four qualifiers, as noted by Flashscore.

Their latest outing, a 4-1 comeback win over the Central African Republic, underlined their resilience and attacking threat.

Currently second in Group I with 10 points, Corentin Martins’ side will be highly motivated to challenge Ghana when the two teams meet in Morocco on Monday, March 24.

Given the level of opposition, adjustments in selection and tactics could prove decisive. Coach Koffie weighed in on the approach Otto Addo should adopt.

Otto Addo receives coaching tips ahead of Madagascar clash

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the seasoned tactician emphasised the need for a balanced approach that maximises attacking opportunities while maintaining defensive solidity.

"I think Ghana should approach the game with an attack-oriented mindset when they have the ball and work as a unit defensively when out of possession," Koffie advised.

"With this game plan, I believe they can create some decent scoring chances and capitalise on one or two while keeping a compact shape that can lead to a clean sheet."

As Otto Addo fine-tunes his strategy, Koffie will be hoping his insights are taken into account to enhance Ghana’s chances of securing another vital three points on the road to the World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico next year.

Coach Koffie’s own ambitions with Swedru All Blacks

Beyond his analysis of the national team, the seasoned coach has his own objectives to accomplish.

He is leading Swedru All Blacks in a push for promotion to the Ghana Premier League after an extended absence.

His side currently sits atop Zone Two of the Division One League table, holding a slender one-point lead over Rospak after 21 rounds of matches.

Asamoah Gyan issues rallying cry to Black Stars

YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Asamoah Gyan has called on Black Stars players to give their maximum effort ahead of the crucial showdown against Madagascar.

The former Ghana captain spoke to the squad, emphasising the importance of securing victory in Monday’s encounter.

