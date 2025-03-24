Mali missed a key opportunity to close the gap on Ghana in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a goalless draw against the Central African Republic

Despite dominating possession and creating chances, they failed to find the back of the net, leaving them third in Group I with nine points

Meanwhile, Ghana remain top with 12 points and have a chance to extend their lead with a win against Madagascar

Mali's hopes of closing the gap on Group I leaders Ghana took a significant hit as they were held to a goalless draw by the Central African Republic in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The result leaves Mali struggling to gain momentum in their pursuit of a World Cup spot, while Ghana remains firmly in control of the group standings.

Mali Drop Crucial Points as Ghana Maintain Group Lead in World Cup Qualifiers

Heading into the fixture at Stade Larbi Zaouli, the two teams had only met once before, in a 2023 World Cup qualifier that ended in a 1-1 draw.

This time, both sides were eager to secure all three points, but a lack of clinical finishing saw them settle for another stalemate.

Mali came close to breaking the deadlock early on when Cheick Konaté found himself in a promising position on the right flank after an excellent team buildup.

However, his left-footed strike was comfortably saved by Central African Republic goalkeeper Geoffrey Lembet. Just before halftime, Mali squandered another golden opportunity as Lassana Coulibaly’s cross was parried by Lembet, only for Nene Dorgeles to send the rebound over an empty net.

The second half saw Mali continue to dominate possession and attacking play but without converting their chances.

In the 54th minute, Dorgeles tried his luck from the left side of the box, but his shot lacked power and was easily gathered by Lembet. Moments later, Konaté nearly put Mali ahead with a curling effort, only for the ball to bounce off the post and roll out for a goal kick.

Central African Republic, despite being largely on the back foot, almost snatched a surprise lead in the 69th minute when Louis Mafouta attempted a long-range strike.

However, his effort flew over the bar with goalkeeper Djigui Diarra closely watching..

As the match neared its conclusion, Central African Republic’s Léonce Namgbema received a yellow card for delaying play after refusing to leave the field on a stretcher following medical treatment.

What's next for Mali?

The draw saw Mali remain third in Group I with nine points, while Central African Republic stayed in fifth place with five points.

Ghana, sitting at the top with 12 points, could extend their lead to 15 if they secure a win against Madagascar in a crunch tie later on Monday evening at the Al Hoceima Grand Stadium.

