Argentina crushed Brazil at Estadio Monumental, securing their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez was the standout player, scoring one goal and providing an assist

With the statement win, La Albiceleste send a strong signal that they are one of the hot favourites to lift the 2026 World Cup

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Argentina has secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Brazil on Wednesday morning.

Played at the iconic Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, the match was a spectacle of passion, flair, and brilliance, as the Argentine side ensured their place among the world’s elite teams for next year’s global showdown, with La Albiceleste regarded as one of the hot favourites to clinch the trophy in USA, Canada, and Mexico 2026.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates after the Copa America 2024 semifinal match between Argentina and Canada at MetLife Stadium on July 9, 2024. Image credit: Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Despite being without star players like Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina put on a dominant display, with key contributions from Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid, Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea, Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool, and Giuliano Simeone, another Atletcio Madrid player.

Argentina's complete performance

From the first whistle, Argentina looked determined to prove that they were ready to defend their World Cup crown, even without some of their biggest names. Brazil, on the other hand, was left stunned by the intensity and pace of the game, failing to handle the relentless pressure from the Argentine attack.

Julian Alvarez, who recently saw his penalty kick overruled against Real Madrid for double-kick in a heated UEFA Champions League match, opened the scoring in the 4th minute, showcasing his composure and clinical finishing. Alvarez’s goal set the tone for what was to become a one-sided affair.

Enzo Fernandez ran the show

Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez was undoubtedly the star of the match, delivering a performance that will be remembered for some time to come. Not only did he score a clever goal in the 12th minute, but he also registered an assist that further highlighted his exceptional vision and ability to influence a match at the highest level.

But it wasn’t just his goal-scoring that stood out. Fernandez played an instrumental role in Argentina’s midfield, dictating the tempo and supplying the key passes that kept the Brazilian defense on edge. His assist for Alexis Mac Allister’s goal, which came in the 37th, was a thing of beauty. A perfectly weighted pass set up the Livepool star, who calmly slotted home to give Argentina a commanding lead.

Brazil’s struggles

Brazil, typically known for their attacking prowess, seemed out of sync for much of the match. Their lone goal came in the 26th minute thanks to Wolves player Matheus Cunha. However, even this moment of relief failed to spark the Brazilian revival with the likes of Raphinha kept quiet.

Giuliano Simeone put the final nail in Brazil’s coffin in the 71st minute, adding a fourth goal for Argentina, sealing their 4-1 victory and ensuring qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina humbled Brazil 4-1 on March 25, 2025 to conform their qualification to 2026 World Cup as Julian Alvaez, Enzo Fernandez, Mac Allister, and Giuliano Simeone scored. Image credit: FIFAWorldCup

Source: Twitter

Qualification secured

The holders of the World Cup entered the game knowing that qualifcation was assured after Bolivia's home draw against Uruguay. Argentina not only secured their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup but also sent a message to the rest of the world that they are a force to be reckoned with.

Qualified teams for 2026 World Cup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the full list of the teams that have secured their berths at the 2026 World Cup finals, with 41 slots still up for grabs.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh