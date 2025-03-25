Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper Benjamin Asare has sent a subtle warning to foreign-based players

The 32-year-old believes that players on the domestic scene deserve equal opportunities after his performance with the Black Stars

He will return to club action on April 2 when Hearts of Oak take on Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Benjamin Asare has sent a strong message to Ghana’s foreign-based players while making a compelling case for homegrown talents.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was one of three locally-based players named in Otto Addo’s 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Benjamin Asare made a strong case for Ghanaian players on the domestic scene with his solid displays for the Black Stars in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Many expected his inclusion to be symbolic—a nod to domestic football rather than a genuine starting role.

However, the 32-year-old defied expectations, earning the No.1 position ahead of established names like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott.

Rather than being overwhelmed by the occasion, he rose to it, delivering a solid performance as Ghana dismantled Chad 5-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on March 21, per Ghanasoccernet.

With a tougher opponent in Madagascar up next, many assumed Asare would make way for Ati-Zigi.

But Otto Addo maintained his trust in the former Great Olympics man, who once again justified the faith placed in him.

Composed and assured in goal, he pulled off two crucial saves to keep the Malagasy attack at bay, an attack that had found the net four times in their previous outing against the Central African Republic.

His commanding presence between the sticks helped Ghana secure another clean sheet, earning widespread praise from fans and analysts alike.

Otto Addo later confirmed that Asare would remain the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future—a testament to his growing influence within the squad.

Benjamin Asare makes case for local players

Reflecting on his national team debut, Asare expressed gratitude for the support received from both Ghanaians and the technical team.

"I am happy with the confidence in me and the support. I am glad I lived up to expectation," he told 3Sports.

Beyond personal satisfaction, he seized the moment to advocate for locally-based footballers, challenging the long-standing preference for foreign-based professionals in the Black Stars.

"Sometimes people think once you are a local player, the national team will be difficult, but we are very determined. I think if a local player is good, he deserves a platform," he added.

His back-to-back clean sheets not only bolstered his reputation but also reinforced the argument that homegrown talent deserves more opportunities on the international stage.

What's next for Asare?

With international duties wrapped up, Asare now shifts attention back to club football, rejoining Hearts of Oak for their Ghana Premier League campaign.

His absence was felt as the Phobians struggled, picking up just one point from a possible six points against Bechem United and Bibiani Gold Stars.

Benjamin Asare kept back-to-back clean sheets in his opening two games for the Black Stars. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

His return provides a much-needed lift as the Rainbow Club seek to rediscover winning form.

The next challenge awaits on April 2 at the University of Ghana Stadium, where they face Nations FC in a crucial league encounter.

Benjamin Asare displays fire dance moves

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare was in high spirits after recording another clean sheet in Ghana’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Madagascar.

The Black Stars shot-stopper celebrated the achievement with an energetic dance, marking his back-to-back shutouts in style.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh