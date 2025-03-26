Collins Atta Poku, a top Ghanaian sports journalist, has advised Black Stars goalkeeper to look for Sammy Adjei

The Hearts of Oak goalkeeper enjoyed his time with the Black Stars during the international break despite joining for the first time

Asare has been named the first choice goalkeeper after keeping clean sheets in his first two matches

Top Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, has advised new Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare to not get carried away after his impressive displays in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper has been confirmed the first-choice goalkeeper for the national team after keeping clean sheets in the games against Chad and Madagascar.

Asare is preferred ahead of Lawrence Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot as the Black Stars' safest pair of hands.

However, in reacting to the performance of the goalkeeper, Atta Poku referred Asare to former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Sammy Adjei, who after leading the Black Stars to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, lost his place to Richard Kingson at the tournament in Germany.

He told Sporty FM:

"He surprised literally everyone, including myself and I am happy for him that he has been rewarded for his exploits. Let's be truthful to him. In both games, he was literally untested and that is in praise of the way he organised his back four and the midfield to protect him.

"There will be more difficult days coming up but he needs to find Sammy Adjei wherever he is, speak to him and let him share his Germany 2006 experience with him.

"He was in post for the qualifiers, did an excellent job. He was there for us and everybody thought going into the World Cup after the AFCON debacle in Egypt he was going to be the number and Richard Kingson came in and took over from him."

Otto Addo confirms Asare as first-choice

Speaking after the game on Monday night, coach Otto Addo confirmed Benjamin Asare as his number one despite admitting competition from Ati Zigi and Jojo Wollacot.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"At the moment, he's the number one. We decided for him. He did well in training. Like I said, it's not like he's here and the others are there. So, we have a good situation where the goalkeepers are pushing each other, really, really helpful.

"The way Ati-Zigi and Wolcott also behaved during this week. And the way they also tried to push Benjamin to help him, to support him, which is not that common. I don't take it for granted, but big, big props for them for pushing him, for giving him hints, you know.

"And this is good teamwork. And Benjamin really deserved it. He did well in the league but also in the training, the little training we had, he did very, very well and I'm happy for him."

Hearts celebrate Benjamin Asare

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak have congratulated goalkeeper Benjamin Asare after his exploits with the national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper kept the post in the games against Chad and Madagascar as the Black Stars collected maximum points in both games to enhance their World Cup qualification chances.

Asare impressed the technical handlers of the national team, who handed him his debut in the match against Chad. Although he was not really tested in the match, Asare produced some excellent saves in the game against Madagascar.

