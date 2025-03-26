Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his excitement after starring for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers

Partey featured in the games against Chad and Madagascar, scoring a brace against the latter in Morocco

The Black Stars midfielder will return to England to rejoin his club for the rest of the campaign in the Premier League

Thomas Partey has finally reacted after the Black Stars' back-to-back victories in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Arsenal midfielder played an influential role as the Black Stars defeated Chad and Madagascar to enhance their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.

Having excelled in the game against Chad, Partey scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar in Morocco to ensure Ghana ends the March international break top of the table.

In a posted on Instagram, Partey shared the sign of victory with the flag of Ghana alongside photos from the game.

The former Atletico Madrid star reached his fiftieth and 51st game for the national team during the break. Partey has now scoring 15 goals for the Black Stars of Ghana with eight coming in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 31-year-old returns to London for the business end of the campaign with Arsenal as the Gunners compete with Liverpool for the Premier League title.

He is expected to also play a pivotal role in the UEFA Champions League for the London club in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, when they face rivals to his former club Real Madrid.

Partey has made 42 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal this season, scoring three goals, per Transfermarkt.

Otto Addo urges Black Stars to remain focus

Meanwhile, coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has charged his players to remain focus despite back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers.

According to Addo, the job is not yet done as the Black Stars eye a return to the World Cup.

He said during the post-match presser:

"Yeah, I think, like I said, it's not done yet. So, we still have to work hard. This is football. Things can turn very, very fast. As a national coach, you always have to wait for some months before you can get the team together to play again. But, I'm very, very happy for the results, for the way that we played. I think it was, at the end, well-deserved. And, yeah, we're looking forward to the other games.

"We can't change the past. We have to look forward and try our best to use this position in which we are now to qualify for the World Cup."

Partey nets brace in Ghana win

