Black Stars coach Otto Addo has visited the Ga Mantse to thank him for his support before the World Cup qualifiers

The Black Stars secured two important wins in the qualifying run of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the March international window

Ghana, who are chasing a fifth appearance at the tournament, have climbed to the top of Group I of the qualifiers

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Otto Addo has paid a courtesy call on the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, following his return from Morocco for the World Cup qualifiers.

Addo had visited the traditional ruler before the home game against Chad to seek his blessing and counsel.

The German-born trainer led the Black Stars to a successful March international break as the former African champions enhanced their World Cup qualification chances with back-to-back wins.

In a video shared on social media, Addo was spotted in the palace of King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, where he thanked him for his support and guidance.

"I would like to thank you once again for your blessings and for your time, for your advice. I will try to give everything in me to try to give back your blessings. The more blessings you are giving us, the more, we will also try to make you proud," he said.

"One thing for sure, if we qualify, we will bring the whole team here. Once again thank you," he added.

Addo and his team will return to action in June for a four-team tournament in England.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will then resume for matchday seven and eight in September.

Otto Addo tells players to remain focus

Despite the back-to-back wins in the World Cup qualifiers, Addo remains cautiously optimistic.

Until the job is done, the former Dortmund player and manager believes there is still work to do to secure a place at the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

He said, as quoted by the Ghana FA website:

"Yeah, I think, like I said, it's not done yet. So, we still have to work hard. This is football. Things can turn very, very fast. As a national coach, you always have to wait for some months before you can get the team together to play again.

"But, I'm very, very happy for the results, for the way that we played. I think it was, at the end, well-deserved. And, yeah, we're looking forward to the other games.

"We can't change the past. We have to look forward and try our best to use this position in which we are now to qualify for the World Cup."

Addo explains Andre Ayew's absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has maintained his stance on veteran forward Andre Ayew after a year without inviting the Le Havre for any of the international assignments.

Ayew, who is now 35 years old, has not retired from the national team but has also not featured for the country since the international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda last year.

Despite being in good form for Le Havre in Ligue 1, Addo insists he sees other players ahead of the versatile forward.

