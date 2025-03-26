Benjamin Asare was given royal treatment on his return to Ghana after his heroics with the Black Stars

Asare has been named the Black Stars No.1 goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, according to Black Stars head coach Otto Addo

Meanwhile, he is set to man the post for Hearts of Oak when they take on Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League

Benjamin Asare received a hero’s welcome upon his arrival in Ghana following his standout performances for the Black Stars in the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, who earned his maiden call-up to the national team in March, seized the opportunity with both hands, delivering assured displays that cemented his place as Otto Addo’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Benjamin Asare received a hero's welcome on his return to Ghana after his recent Black Stars heroics.

A dream debut on the international stage

Despite being a newcomer to the senior national setup, Asare quickly adapted, impressing the technical team with his composure and shot-stopping ability during training sessions.

His convincing performances led to a bold decision from the coaching staff—entrusting him with the No.1 role ahead of more experienced options like Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

His first test came against Chad, a match where the Black Stars dominated from start to finish.

With the opposition barely threatening, Asare had little to do as Ghana cruised to a commanding 5-0 victory, per Ghanasoccernet.

The real challenge, however, awaited against Madagascar, prompting discussions over whether a more experienced goalkeeper should start.

Otto Addo, however, doubled down on his trust in the Hearts of Oak man.

Benjamin Asare has been declared as the first-choice goalkeeper of the Black Stars by head coach Otto Addo.

Commanding presence in goal

Against the island nation, Asare proved his worth with two vital saves, ensuring the Black Stars secured a comfortable 3-0 triumph, per Myjoyonline.

His composure under pressure and ability to organise the defence played a key role in keeping back-to-back clean sheets—an uncommon feat for Ghana in recent years.

With eight goals scored and none conceded, the team now sits in a strong position to secure early qualification for the global showpiece in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

A kingly welcome in Ghana

Upon his return, Asare was met with a jubilant reception. A viral video on TikTok, sighted by YEN.com.gh, captured the emotional moment as fans celebrated his heroics.

Dressed in Black Stars-branded attire, he was greeted with drumming and chants, soaking in the appreciation from supporters.

In a touching gesture, he even handed out cash to one of the drummers, further endearing himself to the crowd.

Boosting Hearts of Oak’s campaign

Beyond enhancing his reputation on the international stage, Asare’s stellar displays have reignited conversations about the influence of locally-based players in the Black Stars squad.

Now, he shifts focus back to club duty, rejoining Hearts of Oak for the remainder of their Ghana Premier League season.

His absence was deeply felt as the Phobians struggled, collecting just a single point from fixtures against Bechem United and Bibiani Gold Stars.

With a crucial match against Nations FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on the horizon, Asare’s return comes at a perfect time as Hearts aim to get their campaign back on track.

