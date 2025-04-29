Arsenal cross swords with PSG for the second time in the Champions League, but this time with a final berth at stake

The Gunners, who are aiming for their first grand finale appearance after 19 years, are expected to shuffle their cards in their lineup

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the predicted lineup for the Premier League side following Thomas Partey's suspension for the first-leg tie

Arsenal stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29, seeking their first UEFA Champions League final appearance since 2006.

The Gunners powered their way into the semi-finals with an overwhelming 5-1 aggregate triumph over defending champions Real Madrid.

In contrast, PSG advanced by the skin of their teeth, narrowly edging Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate in a tense quarter-final encounter.

Arsenal's lineup against Real Madrid in the first-leg Champions League quarter-final clash on April 8, 2025.

Arsenal face PSG in UCL semi-final showdown

Interestingly, this won’t be the first time the two heavyweights lock horns this season.

Arsenal had previously claimed a 2-0 victory over the Parisians during the league phase, controlling proceedings with a high-intensity press and quick transitions.

However, much has changed since then. Luis Enrique’s men, rejuvenated after dramatic wins over Liverpool and Aston Villa, now target a third Premier League scalp en route to the final in Munich.

With the stakes at their highest, attention inevitably shifts to how Mikel Arteta will shape his side, especially given the notable absence of Thomas Partey, as noted by Goal.

Arsenal's predicted lineup without Partey

The Ghanaian midfielder, a linchpin in Arsenal’s European campaign, earned a costly suspension after picking up a third yellow card during the second-leg rout of Madrid.

Despite this setback, Arteta is unlikely to deviate from his trusted 4-3-3 structure.

Goalkeeper:

Between the sticks, David Raya remains the undisputed choice.

His composure, distribution, and shot-stopping ability will be crucial against a PSG frontline known for attacking from multiple angles and exploiting spaces between the lines.

Defence:

In defence, continuity seems paramount. Jakub Kiwior is expected to partner William Saliba at the heart of the backline, maintaining the solid pairing that nullified Real Madrid’s attacking threats.

Jurrien Timber should reclaim his spot at right-back, bringing energy and width, while teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly is tipped to start on the opposite flank — a bold yet calculated move that offers both defensive resilience and ball progression.

Midfield:

With Partey unavailable, tactical tweaks in midfield are inevitable.

Declan Rice, who typically operates as a roaming No. 8, could drop deeper to anchor the midfield, shielding the defence while initiating build-up play.

Mikel Merino, previously deployed as a makeshift forward to cover for injury crises, will likely revert to his natural midfield role, providing physicality and ball-carrying ability.

Club captain Martin Odegaard, the creative heartbeat, will complete the trio, tasked with unlocking PSG’s compact defensive setup.

Attack:

Up front, Leandro Trossard’s scintillating form, with four goals already this month, should see him spearhead the attack.

Flanking him will be Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, both of whom offer pace, creativity, and goal threat from wide areas.

Martinelli, recently utilised off the bench against Crystal Palace, is expected to return to the starting eleven, giving Arsenal a balanced attacking front three capable of stretching PSG’s backline, per The Standard.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3):

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Paris Saint-Germain's lineup against Premier League champions Liverpool in the first-leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash on March 5, 2025.

Arsenal must manage PSG’s improved form while capitalising on their home advantage and the electric atmosphere Arteta has called for to push his side one step closer to continental glory.

Arsenal faces backlash ahead of UCL semis

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal are facing backlash over claims of breaching UEFA ticketing rules ahead of their Champions League semi-final clash with PSG.

With just days to go, many PSG fans remain ticketless due to delays in the away allocation.

According to UEFA guidelines, clubs must allocate 5% of stadium capacity—about 3,000 seats at the Emirates—for visiting supporters.

