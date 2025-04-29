Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain tonight, April 29, in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final showdown

Both teams are chasing their maiden Champions League title, with Opta’s supercomputer slightly favouring the Gunners

Both clubs are chasing their first-ever Champions League title, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter

Opta’s supercomputer has weighed in ahead of a thrilling Champions League semi-final clash, with Arsenal set to host Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

Once group-stage rivals, the Gunners and the Parisians now face off in a high-stakes encounter, each determined to break their long-standing curse and finally seize European glory.

PSG's Nuno Mendes in action with Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase tie.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta's side outsmarted, outworked, and outplayed Real Madrid in the quarter-finals to book a semi-final showdown with the French champions, who dashed Aston Villa’s hopes of European success in the previous round.

Supercomputer Predicts Arsenal vs PSG tie

Earlier this month, Opta's supercomputer tipped Arsenal with a 47.6% chance of reaching the Champions League final, narrowly ahead of PSG’s 45.9%.

The Gunners were also given a 44.8% probability of winning the first leg, compared to 29.4% for the French side. In the updated odds, Arsenal now have a 31.3% chance of lifting the trophy, while PSG sit at 22%.

The victor of this tie will face either Inter Milan or Barcelona—both former champions from the 2010s.

With neither Arsenal nor PSG having won the tournament before, the hunger for glory will be immense—especially for the Gunners, who are reeling from a third straight Premier League title heartbreak.

Supercomputer updates Champions League winner

The Opta supercomputer has released updated predictions for the Champions League favourites, and the numbers reflect shifting momentum.

The current breakdown is: Arsenal – 31.3%, Barcelona – 27.4%, PSG – 22.0%, and Inter – 19.2%.

Inter's chances have dropped significantly, likely due to their recent poor form, with Simone Inzaghi's men suffering three consecutive defeats.

Meanwhile, Barcelona, fresh off a Copa del Rey victory, are flying high with renewed momentum and a four-point cushion in La Liga.

Despite having their long unbeaten run snapped by Dortmund, they remain formidable, especially at home.

Arsenal accused of breaking UEFA ticketing rules

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been accused of breaching UEFA's ticketing rules, potentially facing punishment.

As reported by France Bleu, via Givemesport, thousands of PSG supporters are still without tickets just days before the highly anticipated fixture, due to delays in the release of the away allocation.

UEFA regulations stipulate that 5% of a stadium’s capacity must be reserved for visiting fans—roughly 3,000 seats at the Emirates.

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will face off at the Emirates in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final.

Source: Getty Images

However, Arsenal are reportedly attempting to limit this to 2,500 seats.

This has sparked outrage among PSG fans, particularly since they were granted the full allocation during the group stage match in October, which Arsenal won 2-0.

UEFA to review UCL format

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that UEFA is considering three significant changes to the Champions League format, despite having only recently introduced a major overhaul to the competition.

The competition adopted a new 36-team league format for the first time, where each team played eight fixtures decided by UEFA's scheduling software.

