Marcus Thuram isn’t ready to call Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal the best player in the world just yet

Yamal channeled his inner Lionel Messi with a stunning goal in Barcelona's Champions League tie with Inter Milan

The 17-year-old, who recently won a top individual award, has been tipped to win the Ballon d'Or Award sooner rather than later

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has stopped short of calling Lamine Yamal the best player in the world at the moment.

Yamal delivered a breathtaking performance in Barcelona’s thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday night in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Lamine Yamal: Marcus Thuram Names Two Players Better Than Barcelona Star

The young winger was a constant menace and scored a stunning solo goal to spark Barcelona's comeback after falling 2-0 behind.

The 17-year-old's dazzling display earned universal praise, with Barcelona boss Hansi Flick calling him “a genius” and adding, “In the big matches, he shows up.”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi was equally impressed, calling Yamal “a phenomenon born every 50 years.”

Praise from the football world

Yamal’s brilliance didn’t go unnoticed by pundits and players across the globe.

Inter boss Inzaghi admitted they had to double-mark Yamal and still struggled to contain him, saying, “He really impressed me today.”

On CBS Sports, Micah Richards went a step further, claiming Yamal is the best teenage talent the football world has seen since Lionel Messi.

The scale of recognition for such a young player only underscores how extraordinary his talent already is.

Thuram Weighs In: Yamal Not Yet No. 1

Not everyone believes Yamal is the best in the world just yet.

Inter striker Marcus Thuram, who scored within 30 seconds to open the game, was asked about the world’s top player and said:

“Marcus Thuram: “Lamine Yamal the best player in the world? The best player in the world is French. And the 2nd best is French too. Ousmane Dembélé & Kylian Mbappé. After them, Lamine.”

No doubt, both Dembele and Mbappe have been outstanding for Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this season.

The French duo are firmly in the race for the 2025 Ballon d’Or — with Lamine Yamal now joining them in the conversation.

