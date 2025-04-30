Lamine Yamal starred in Barcelona's 3-3 draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League

Yamal channeled his inner Lionel Messi with an awesome goal in Barcelona's Champions League tie with Inter Milan

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was in awe and made a big call on Yamal's ability after the game

Rio Ferdinand believes 17-year-old Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal is already the best player on the planet.

The teenager dazzled during Barcelona’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg, scoring a breathtaking solo goal after his team went 2-0 down inside the first 21 minutes.

Rio Ferdinand in awe, makes a big call on Yamal's ability after the UCL semi-final game. Photos by Ryan Crockett/MB Media.

Yamal was a constant threat throughout the match, and Ferdinand couldn't contain his admiration. Posting on X after the game, he wrote:

"As a pure football talent I’m going as far as to say I think Lamine Yamal is on another level to any player playing the game in the top 5 leagues in world football. 17 years old – Truly unbelievable."

Despite being the youngest player on the pitch, Yamal was Barcelona’s main attacking outlet, with the team repeatedly turning to him for inspiration.

Speaking during TNT Sports’ co-commentary, Ferdinand highlighted the youngster’s fearlessness and influence, exclaiming:

"This kid is taking the mick. He is taking liberties on the biggest stage."

After the final whistle, Ferdinand continued his praise:

"We were sitting just behind where Yamal was doing his damage and mesmerising the stadium. Every time he had the ball, he impacted the game—it was beautiful to witness in person."

Lamine Yamal tries to wriggle his way past Federico Dimarco during Barcelona's UCL tie with Inter Milan. Photo by Marco Mantovani.

Barcelona vs Inter: Yamal shines in thrilling semi-final clash

Barcelona’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final remain alive thanks to Yamal’s heroics in a wild encounter at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Inter Milan made a lightning start, with Marcus Thuram scoring just 30 seconds in, followed by a sensational overhead goal from Denzel Dumfries.

Yamal sparked the comeback with a solo goal, and Ferran Torres brought things level before halftime.

Inter struck again after the break through Dumfries, but Barcelona drew level once more when Raphinha’s thunderous shot cannoned off the crossbar and went in off goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

Yamal’s participation had been in doubt before kickoff due to a brief injury scare during the warm-up.

But once cleared to play, he rose to the occasion, leading many, Ferdinand included, to suggest he should be a serious Ballon d'Or contender.

Yamal's performance this season

Despite missing two months of the season through injury, Yamal has still delivered 39 goal contributions in 49 appearances.

And at just 17, he doesn’t turn 18 until July, he's already firmly in the conversation with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Ousmane Dembélé, and teammate Raphinha as one of this season’s top performers.

UEFA stirs reactions with cryptic Lamine Yamal post

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how UEFA stirred excitement online with a cryptic post about Lamine Yamal.

The Champions League organisers’ puzzling message on X sparked a wave of fan reactions, with many speculating on the 17-year-old's rising influence in European football.

