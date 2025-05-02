Former Arsenal captain William Gallas has slammed his old club, calling them the Premier League’s biggest underachievers

Arsenal’s Champions League journey, including memorable games against Real Madrid, hasn’t softened Gallas’ criticism

Arsenal faces a crucial week, with a PL clash against Bournemouth followed by a decisive UCL semi-final 2nd leg vs PSG

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has launched a scathing attack on his old club, branding them the Premier League’s biggest disappointment this season.

Gallas, who played for the Gunners from 2006 to 2010, expressed frustration over Arsenal’s domestic form, insisting he is not interested in hearing excuses about injuries or fatigue.

Champions League run not enough

While many Arsenal fans are thrilled by the club’s progress to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, Gallas remains unimpressed.

Speaking to Prime, the former France international admitted that despite Arsenal’s memorable performances against European giants like Real Madrid, their Premier League campaign has fallen far short of expectations.

“In the Premier League, Arsenal are my flops of the season,” Gallas said bluntly. “If you compare last season and the one two years ago with this season, their performance has not been good at all. I’m sorry, I’m still disappointed in them, regardless of the Champions League.”

High expectations not met in the Premier League

Arsenal’s domestic form has been inconsistent this season, with Arne Slot guiding Liverpool to the 2024/25 Premier League title in his first year at Anfield.

Despite sitting in the top four, their failure to deliver in crucial matches has drawn criticism from fans and pundits.

For Gallas, who captained Arsenal during his playing days, the team’s underwhelming league displays have been a major letdown.

Gallas pointed to the contrast between Arsenal’s thrilling European run and their Premier League struggles, suggesting that Mikel Arteta’s side has lacked the consistency required to compete on both fronts.

“After those high-quality and world-class performances against Real Madrid, I wanted more from them in the league,” he added.

Injuries no excuse, says former captain

One of the talking points around Arsenal’s season has been the injury list that has affected key players at various stages.

However, Gallas made it clear that he does not buy into that explanation. Instead, he believes the squad depth should have been sufficient to cope with the demands of both domestic and European competitions.

The former France international's blunt assessment reflects the frustration of a former player who knows the standards required at a top club.

For him, it’s not just about reaching the Champions League semi-finals, where Thoms Partey shone against Real Madrid in the last eight, but also maintaining a high level in the league, something Arsenal have struggled to do.

Bournemouth up next, PSG clash looms

Arsenal’s immediate challenge comes in the form of Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League on Sunday.

However, all eyes are on their decisive Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.

The Gunners trail the tie 1-0 and will need a big performance at the Emirates to overturn the deficit and reach the final.

Partey misses out on PSG 1st leg

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's suspension for Arsenal's 1st leg UEFA Champions League semi-finals home match against PSG on April 29.

The Gunners missed the Ghanaian midfielder's impact in the middle of the park as the French side ran away with a crucial 1-0 win.

However, in a major boos for Mikel Arteta, the ex-Atletico Madrid and Tema Youth player would be available for selection for the reverse match on May 7.

