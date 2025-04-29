Despite being ruled out of the first leg, Thomas Partey was fully engaged and animated during Monday’s training session

Training included a playful moment where Partey grabbed Trossard to stop him from sprinting, a scene that reflected the positive mood

Partey continues to be a vocal, using his experience to lift morale even when unavailable for selection vs PSG

As Arsenal prepare for one of their biggest European nights in recent history, Mikel Arteta’s side were in high spirits during their final training session ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The pressure may be immense, but there was no sign of nerves on the faces at London Colney — and perhaps none more so than the ever-animated Thomas Partey.

Though suspended for the first leg due to accumulated yellow cards, Partey’s absence on the pitch hasn’t diminished his presence off it.

If anything, the Ghanaian midfielder looked more relaxed and playful than ever, bringing levity and energy to Arsenal’s open training session on Monday afternoon per football.london.

Suspended but involved

Partey will watch the crunch tie from the sidelines, a frustrating position for any player, especially one with the experience and engine to influence such a high-stakes fixture.

But if the midfielder was stewing over his suspension, he did an excellent job of hiding it, with the pivotal Arsenal midfielder also excelling for the Black Stars in Ghana's World Cup qualifier win against Madagascar in March 2025.

In one of the drills orchestrated by Arteta’s coaching staff, Partey showed he wasn’t just a bystander. He got stuck in. Literally.

Partey-Trossard play-fight

During one light-hearted moment, Partey cheekily wrapped his arms around Leandro Trossard’s waist to stop him from darting ahead.

It was a play fight, one laced with laughter, and a reflection of the camaraderie bubbling through this Arsenal squad.

Trossard targeted in jest

Trossard, who has been deployed in a makeshift striker role in recent weeks, seemed to be the man to watch — not just for PSG, but in these games of reflex and reaction.

Whether by design or coincidence, the Belgian was often at the centre of attention.

Partey, perhaps playfully recognising Trossard’s sharpness, made it his mission to slow him down — arms wrapped, smiles wide.

Oleksandr Zinchenko also got in on the act, adding to the fun in what looked more like a summer camp icebreaker than the eve of a Champions League semi-final.

But that balance — between business and banter — is key to how Arteta has shaped the mood around his squad.

Leader behind the scenes

Despite not featuring on Tuesday, Partey’s role within the team remains crucial. His experience, maturity, and bond with teammates make him an influential figure off the pitch.

In a group brimming with youthful energy, his presence in training — even in jest — serves as a calming influence and a reminder of the unity Arsenal carry into Paris.

He may not lace up his boots at Parc des Princes, but Partey’s contribution to the Arsenal cause is evident.

Whether orchestrating midfield battles or hugging teammates during drills, he embodies the team spirit that has propelled Arsenal to the brink of a historic Champions League final.

