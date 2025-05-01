New Patriotic Partey's Gabby Otchere-Darko blasts PL side Arsenal over Thomas Partey’s contract standstill

The former Atletico Madrid player's Arsenal deal expires at season’s end with no renewal confirmed for the Ghanaian

The Black Stars midfielder was key in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final win versus La Liga giants Real Madrid

Top Ghanaian politician and influential New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has publicly criticized Arsenal over their handling of Thomas Partey’s contract situation.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian midfielder’s deal expires at the end of the current season, and with no renewal yet announced, tensions are rising among fans, and now even prominent political figures.

Taking to X, Gabby expressed his frustration at the club he passionately supports.

“I am a Gooner and a strong loyalist at that, but the disrespect @Arsenal has shown Thomas in the last couple of years is bloody awful,” he posted.

“I will be surprised if he accepts a mere one-year contract extension even with a significant pay rise. The rest of the football world can see his great value and can get him for free as his contract ends this season.” Gabby added.

A key figure on the pitch

Partey has been a crucial player for Arsenal since joining from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

Despite battling injuries over the years, the midfielder has often been the glue that holds the Gunners’ midfield together.

His ability excel in big games has earned him both admiration and frustration from Arsenal supporters, who recognize his talent but have been wary of his availability.

Most recently, Partey played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, helping the Gunners reach their first semi-final in over a decade.

However, he was suspended for the first leg of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain, a game Arsenal lost 1-0 at the Emirates on April 29, a match that many fans believe highlighted just how important Partey is to the team.

Gabby’s comments stir debate

Gabby Otchere-Darko’s remarks have ignited fierce debate across Ghanaian and international football circles.

As one of Ghana’s most prominent political figures, his public support for Partey has amplified discussions around the midfielder’s future.

Fans and pundits alike are questioning why Arsenal have delayed contract talks, particularly when Partey’s experience could prove invaluable for a young squad still chasing major trophies under Mikel Arteta.

Some believe the club is hesitant due to Partey’s injury history and age, while others argue Arsenal risk losing a proven top-level performer on a free transfer.

What next for Partey and Arsenal?

With just weeks left in the season, Arsenal are running out of time to secure Partey’s future.

Reports suggest the club might offer a one-year extension, but as Gabby highlighted, such a short-term deal may not satisfy the player, especially when clubs across Europe could swoop in with more attractive offers.

For Partey, the coming weeks will be decisive. If no agreement is reached, he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with interested suitors, potentially leaving Arsenal without a proper replacement lined up.

Partey suspended vs PSG

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's suspension for Arsenal's first leg UEFA Champions League semi-finals match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League side were wihtout their Ghanaian midfield dominion as PSG secured a crucial 1-0 success.

