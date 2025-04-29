Arsenal have confirmed their starting eleven for the highly anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

The Gunners, who are chasing their first final appearance in the competition since 2006, will be looking to take a crucial step toward that goal with a strong showing in the French capital.

Arsenal starting lineup vs Real Madrid on April 16, 2025, with most of the players starting vs PSG on April 29, 2025. Image credit: @Arsenal

Source: Twitter

Tuesday night’s blockbuster tie at the Emirates Stadium is a clash of two high-flying sides, each hungry to cement their place in Europe’s elite, with Thomas Partey missing out for Arsenal due to suspension.

The Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has named a well-balanced side, reflecting both his trust in his regular starters and a strategic approach to contain PSG’s attacking threat.

Arsenal’s Road to the Semis

The North London club arrive in the semi-finals full of confidence after dismantling Spanish giants Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the previous round.

It was a statement performance that reminded Europe of Arsenal’s credentials as Ghana's Partey shone.

The team’s intensity, tactical discipline, and attacking sharpness were on full display, and Arteta will hope for more of the same on Tuesday night.

The confirmed starting lineup shows continuity in key areas, with the manager keeping faith in the core group that delivered against Madrid,

Arteta would hope that the absence of Black Stars midfielder general, Thomas Partey, would not proved costly.

There are no major surprises, a clear indication that Arteta is backing consistency and rhythm at this crucial stage of the tournament.

Balance of Defence and Attack

Arsenal’s setup features a solid backline, a midfield trio tasked with both creativity and control, and a front line capable of stretching any defence in Europe.

The defensive unit, which successfully shut down Madrid’s firepower over two legs, remains largely unchanged.

Their positioning and cohesion will be vital in containing PSG’s rapid transitions and one-on-one specialists.

In midfield, the emphasis will be on maintaining possession, dictating the tempo, and offering protection to the back four.

Arteta has opted for players known for their tactical intelligence and work rate—an essential blend when facing a side with the attacking pedigree of PSG.

Up front, Arsenal’s attack is built on speed, movement, and sharp link-up play.

With away goals no longer a factor in UEFA competitions, the onus will be on the Gunners to create and convert chances in Paris, giving themselves an edge heading into the second leg at the Emirates.

Arsenal staring lineup vs PSG

Arsenal: Raya Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Merino, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Tierney, Zinchenko, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia, Sterling.

PSG starting lineup vs Arsenal

PSG: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Ruiz, Neves, Doue, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele.

Subs: Safonov, Tenas, Hernandez, Beraldo, Kimpembe, Mayulu, Zaire-Emery, Lee, Barcola, Mbaye, Ramos.

Tactical Clarity and Bench Depth

While the starting lineup takes center stage, the bench also features a number of impactful options Arteta could turn to if needed.

With both sides possessing the ability to change games in an instant, the tactical chess match may well extend beyond the first 60 minutes.

Arsenal’s approach reflects a team that is both ambitious and grounded. Arteta has constructed a lineup that respects PSG’s quality but is unafraid to play on the front foot.

A Massive Night in Paris Awaits

As Arsenal prepare for one of the club’s biggest nights in modern European history, all eyes will be on how this carefully selected XI performs.

With everything still to play for, a strong first-leg result could put the Gunners within touching distance of Champions League glory.

