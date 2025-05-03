Hiplife Grandpapa Reggie Rockstone is set to face William Addo in a mixed martial arts event in Bukom

While this might take many by surprise, 61-year-old Reggie has a strong background in combat sports

The "Tsoo Boi" and "Sweetie, Sweetie", hitmaker is a two-time Ghana junior champion in Taekwondo

Ghana’s legendary hiplife originator, Reggie Rockstone, is stepping out of the recording studio and into the cage this Saturday, May 3, as he headlines the Global Warrior Champions Mixed Martial Arts showcase at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Bringing together the pulse of urban music and the grit of combat sports, the highly anticipated event promises an electric night filled with action, culture, and entertainment.

Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone will face William Nortey Addo in a mixed martial arts event at the Bukom Boxing Arena. Photo credit: @reggierockstone711/Instagram.

Leading the charge is none other than Reggie Rockstone, revered by many as the “Godfather of Hiplife,” who will serve not only as a performer but also as a symbol of strength, determination, and cultural pride.

Reggie Rockstone to face off against William Addo

Born Reginald Yaw Asante Osei, the 61-year-old icon isn’t just making a ceremonial appearance, as noted by Max.com.

According to Tapology, he is set to compete in a sanctioned MMA bout against William Nortey Addo, an encounter that has already generated a buzz both within the music and sporting circles.

At the official weigh-in, Reggie appeared in peak physical condition, flexing a chiselled frame that silenced any doubts about his readiness for the octagon.

In the lead-up to the clash, fans got a glimpse of the artist’s serious approach to this new chapter.

His presence in combat gear, combined with his fierce demeanour, reflected an intense mindset more akin to a professional fighter than a celebrity guest.

Reggie Rockstone's background in Mixed Martial Arts

While most know him for chart-topping tracks like Maka Maka, he has long harboured a commitment to martial arts.

Speaking in an earlier interview, he revealed, “I was blessed to have been blessed, so I will always put out music. But I am doing other things, like this MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) thing.”

Beyond the spotlight and sound, Reggie carries genuine combat credentials.

A two-time Ghana junior champion in Taekwondo, he has always thrived on reinvention.

“I like to do something different all the time. I am not going to face celebrities but goons,” he said, underscoring his preference for gritty competition over theatrics.

Reggie Rockstone vs Williams Addo: What to expect

Technically, Reggie’s foundation in Taekwondo offers a solid base, especially in areas such as footwork, striking precision, and balance.

If his cardio holds up and he can maintain composure under pressure, fans might be treated to more than just a celebrity appearance.

Expect sharp kicks, unorthodox angles, and the kind of unpredictability that comes with years of body coordination honed on stage and in training.

