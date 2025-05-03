The man who discovered Thomas Partey, Wilfred Osei Kwaku, has told Arsenal that the Ghanaian midfielder is 'irreplaceable'

According to Wilfred Osei, the 31-year-old midfielder does what nobody else in the current Arsenal team does

While urging the club to tie Partey down, he also advised the Black Stars player not to consider leaving North London

Wilfred Osei Kwaku, widely known in Ghanaian football circles as Palmer, has called on Arsenal to make a decisive move regarding Thomas Partey’s future.

The Tema Youth FC owner, who first unearthed the midfielder’s talent, has emphasised just how irreplaceable Partey remains, especially amid swirling rumours of a potential summer departure.

Thomas Partey controls possession during Arsenal's Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Before rising to prominence in Spain with Atlético Madrid and later becoming a Premier League standout, Partey’s journey began under Palmer’s guidance.

The Ghanaian football figure offered him his earliest platform, long before global recognition and elite-level football became a reality.

Fast-forward to the present, Partey’s importance was glaringly evident in Arsenal’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday, April 29.

His absence from the clash, owing to a suspension triggered by a yellow card against Real Madrid, left a noticeable void in the Gunners’ midfield.

While Declan Rice admirably anchored the middle of the park, the team lacked the balance and ball progression that Partey typically provides.

Osei Palmer tells Arsenal Partey is irreplaceable

Palmer didn’t mince words as he reflected on Arsenal’s defeat, pointing to what he sees as a non-negotiable role the Ghanaian international plays.

“He does things nobody else does. If you look at the goal Arsenal conceded against PSG, that’s normally where he dominates,” he told the Sun.

“His importance is quite clear, he does things in that team that nobody else does.”

Despite his rejuvenated form, contract extension discussions remain stagnant, with his current deal winding down.

Partey advised to stay at Arsenal

Palmer, however, insists Arsenal should not only acknowledge Partey’s value but also act to secure his continued presence.

“This is probably his best season since he went there, and if there’s a chance for him to stay, then that should be his home,” he argued.

“The fans love him, and I know he could make more money elsewhere, but I know him and he’s got it in him to play at the highest level for the next five years. So why not do that at one of the best clubs in the world?”

Arsenal coach salutes Partey

Head coach Mikel Arteta, for his part, appears to share a similar sentiment.

While speaking to the media after the loss to PSG, he reiterated Partey’s status within the squad.

Thomas Partey celebrates Arsenal's Champions League league phase win against Sporting Lisbon with Mikel Arteta. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

“He’s a starter for us. He’s the player who’s played the most minutes in his position,” Arteta stated, per Fabrizio Romano.

“For the biggest game of the season, we didn’t have him, but Rice did a great job. Now we have him back so more options.”

Partey watches Arsenal vs PSG with family

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh captured Thomas Partey's presence at Arsenal’s Champions League clash against PSG, where he showed up with his stunning partner and child.

Although sidelined due to suspension, the Black Stars midfielder appeared visibly anxious as he followed the intense action from the stands.

