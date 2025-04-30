A former England international has blamed Arsenal's defeat to PSG in the Champions League on Thomas Partey's absence

According to him, Partey's needless yellow card against Real Madrid and subsequent suspension cost Arsenal big time

Nonetheless, the Ghanaian is expected to be back in his side's lineup when they face PSG next Wednesday in Paris

Arsenal's hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time in nearly two decades took a major hit on Tuesday night, as they fell 1-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their semi-final encounter.

The early blow came courtesy of Ousmane Dembele, whose fourth-minute goal gave the visitors a crucial advantage heading into the return fixture in Paris.

But beyond the scoreline, much of the post-match discussion revolved around a name that never appeared on the team sheet, Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian midfielder, suspended after a yellow card against Real Madrid in the quarter-final, was forced to watch from the sidelines, and his absence was keenly felt across the pitch.

Ex-Chelsea star blames Arsenal's loss on Partey's absence

Former England international Daniel Sturridge, reflecting on the result, was quick to underline how crucial Partey’s omission proved to be.

The ex-Chelsea and Liverpool striker didn’t hold back in his assessment.

"At the end of the day, I feel like the yellow card for Partey…it proved costly," Sturridge said. "No Partey, no party for me," he explained, as quoted by Football365.

The tactical void left by the 31-year-old was significant, as noted by the BBC.

With Partey unavailable, Arsenal shuffled Mikel Merino, who has recently featured in an improvised attacking role, back into his familiar position to partner Declan Rice in midfield.

While both players exhibited grit and commitment, their pairing lacked the synergy and control necessary to dominate proceedings.

PSG, in contrast, benefited from the fluid interplay of Fabian Ruiz, João Neves, and Vitinha.

Their understanding, positional rotation, and press resistance allowed the Parisians to dictate the rhythm for large spells, exploiting the structural gaps left in the hosts' setup.

Sturridge further elaborated on the ripple effect of Partey’s absence:

“When you look at how they defended within the game, he [Partey] brings solidity, he brings defensive awareness,” he explained.

“I think Declan Rice on the ball tonight in phases was magnificent, driving forward with the ball.”

He added: “On the other side, [Mikel] Merino’s been playing false-nine, so it is a unique thing, changing that tactical awareness and going, ‘OK, I’m an attacker now, now I have to focus on those defensive possibilities that I need to worry about’.”

What lies ahead

Looking ahead, the Gunners face a daunting task at the Parc des Princes, where they must overturn the deficit to stand any chance of booking a ticket to Munich.

However, with Partey set to return after serving his suspension, there is renewed optimism in North London.

His inclusion could provide the stabilising force and tactical discipline required to wrest control of the midfield battle and potentially shift the tie in Arsenal’s favour.

Partey watches Arsenal's loss to PSG with his family

YEN.com.gh also highlighted Thomas Partey’s presence at Arsenal’s Champions League tie against PSG, where he was spotted in the stands with his stunning partner and child.

Though sidelined due to suspension, the Black Stars star appeared visibly uneasy as he followed the action closely from off the pitch.

