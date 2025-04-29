Thomas Partey attended Arsenal's Champions League clash with PSG, accompanied by his gorgeous partner and child

The Black Stars midfielder, who missed the game through suspension, looked restless as he monitored proceedings

He is expected to be back in Arsenal's starting lineup when they face the French giants in the reverse fixture next Wednesday

Although Thomas Partey was unavailable on the pitch for Arsenal's UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain, the Ghanaian midfielder still made his presence felt from the stands.

The 31-year-old watched Tuesday night’s fixture at the Emirates Stadium alongside his fiancée, Janine Mackson, and their baby daughter.

Thomas Partey watched Arsenal's narrow defeat to PSG in the Champions League with his family. Photos by @janinetomi/Instagram and Stuart MacFarlane/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Partey attends Arsenal vs PSG game with family

Partey, who missed the tie due to a suspension stemming from a yellow card picked up in the previous round against Real Madrid, appeared visibly engaged throughout the encounter.

Images circulating on X (formerly Twitter) show the Arsenal star dressed casually in a zipped jacket layered over a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Seated beside him, Janine opted for a chic yet understated look, tenderly carrying their infant in a front strap as they observed the high-stakes contest unfold.

While Janine maintained a composed expression throughout, Partey displayed a full range of reactions, reflecting the tension of a night where his side narrowly lost 1-0 to the French giants.

Who is Thomas Partey's fiancée?

Janine Mackson, Partey's fiancée, holds a modest public profile despite her growing visibility.

The British-born model, influencer, and social media personality boasts over 18,000 followers on Instagram and is signed to the reputable Body London modelling agency.

Despite dating a high-profile footballer, Janine remains guarded about her personal affairs.

The couple reportedly began their relationship in 2022 but chose to keep their romance away from the limelight, as noted by The Sun.

In June 2023, she visited Ghana and was introduced to Thomas’ family, a gesture that underscored their growing commitment.

Their relationship entered the public sphere more fully in October of the same year when Janine announced her pregnancy on Instagram. A few months later, on January 23, 2024, they welcomed their baby girl.

Partey's absence felt as Arsenal lose to PSG

Back to football matters, Arsenal endured a tough evening on the pitch without Partey.

A clinical fourth-minute finish from Ousmane Dembélé gave PSG a crucial away win, shifting the pressure firmly onto the Gunners ahead of the return leg at Parc des Princes, per The Standard.

Tactically, the North Londoners struggled to dictate play in the absence of their midfield lynchpin.

PSG's central trio—Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, and Joao Neves—capitalised on Partey's suspension by asserting dominance in possession, exploiting gaps, and controlling transitions.

What lies ahead

With the suspension served, the Ghanaian will be eligible for selection in the crucial second leg next Wednesday.

Thomas Partey arrived at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium ahead of their UCL league phase clash with PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal fans will hope his comeback sparks a tactical resurgence as the team attempts to overturn the narrow deficit and secure a place in the Champions League final in Munich.

Arsenal's loss blamed on Partey's absence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Arsenal fans are pointing fingers at Thomas Partey’s absence as a key reason behind their defeat to PSG.

In the wake of the loss, many supporters flooded social media, emphasising just how crucial the Ghanaian midfielder is to the team's balance and control.

