Arsenal's Champions League semi-final clash with PSG on Wednesday, May 7, has received an intriguing twist

Trailing by a solitary goal, the Gunners' quest to reach the UCL final might not come to pass, according to a prediction by a pet dog

The dog, which predicts games by nodding balls into bins, suggested Arsenal will lose in the second leg by a huge margin

Arsenal’s dream of reaching the UEFA Champions League final hangs in the balance as they prepare for a pivotal second-leg showdown against Paris Saint-Germain.

Having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first encounter, the Gunners arrive in Paris knowing only a dramatic turnaround at the Parc des Princes will keep their continental ambitions alive.

A dog has gone viral for predicting the outcome of PSG's Champions League semi-final result with Arsenal. Photos by Michael Steele and Kym Illman.

Dog predicts PSG vs Arsenal UCL match

However, in an unexpected twist that has both amused and unsettled fans, a viral video involving a dog has added an eerie subplot to Wednesday night’s blockbuster tie.

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows the canine 'predicting' the match’s outcome by heading footballs into bins marked with both clubs' logos.

Of the five headers, three landed in PSG’s bin, while two veered off target, none finding the Arsenal bin.

Strangely, four of the balls appeared to strike the Arsenal container before missing their mark, symbolising potential near misses or squandered opportunities for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Match Preview: PSG vs Arsenal

Both sides head into the contest licking wounds from domestic setbacks.

Arsenal stumbled to a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League, while PSG endured a shock loss in Ligue 1 to Strasbourg.

These results further heighten the stakes, making the return leg not just a battle of tactics but one of mental resolve.

Arsenal Team news, injury updates and predicted lineup

In terms of team news, defender Jurrien Timber remains a fitness concern after missing the weekend clash due to a knock.

Though the manager remains hopeful, he conceded Timber's participation in Paris is in doubt.

The Gunners are also contending with a string of long-term injuries—Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jorginho remain unavailable, while Kai Havertz is sidelined until mid-May, as noted by SportsMole.

Arsenal’s predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s PSG are grappling with fitness concerns of their own.

PSG Team news, injury updates and predicted lineup

Dynamic winger Ousmane Dembélé, who scored the only goal in the first leg, exited early with a hamstring strain and remains a major doubt.

L’Equipe also reports that Lee Kang-in has suffered an ankle injury, placing his availability in question. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has already been ruled out for several weeks.

PSG’s predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Whether Arsenal defy superstition and adversity or PSG ride their momentum into the final, Wednesday night will offer an answer.

