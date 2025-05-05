PSG’s 1-0 win over Arsenal flipped the odds as Opta’s supercomputer now puts them as Champions League favorites

Thomas Partey's Premier League side face an uphill battle in Paris after their home defeat at the Emirates Stadium

Barcelona and Inter Milan’s semi-final is delicately poised after a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Paris Saint-Germain has emerged as the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League favorite, according to the latest Opta predictions.

The Parisian giants, who defeated Arsenal 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium, now hold a 41.6% chance of lifting the coveted trophy in Munich on May 31.

This represents a dramatic rise from last week, when their odds stood at just 22%, reflecting how quickly fortunes can change in Europe’s elite competition.

Arsenal’s Champions League chances reduces

Arsenal, who entered the first leg with the upper hand statistically, now find themselves trailing, with Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey available to hand Mikel Arteta's men a major boost after missing the first leg.

Before the semi-final clash in London, Opta’s supercomputer gave Mikel Arteta’s men a 31.3% chance of winning the Champions League, ahead of PSG.

But after the narrow home defeat, Arsenal’s chances have plummeted to 11.2%. As the Gunners prepare for the daunting trip to Paris, they must defy the odds to overturn the deficit and keep their European dream alive.

Barcelona, Inter Milan in tight UCL semis

On the other side of the draw, FC Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg, leaving the tie finely poised.

In its latest prediction, Opta's Supercomputer now gives Barcelona a 26.6% chance of lifting the trophy, slightly ahead of Inter Milan at 20.6%.

Tuesday’s second leg at the San Siro will be decisive, and while Barcelona are statistically favored to qualify with a 56% chance, Inter’s defensive strength could play a key role in springing a surprise.

PSG favourites to win 2025 UEFA Champions League final

What makes PSG’s rise to the top of the predictions even more remarkable is their history of defying statistical expectations.

Ahead of the first leg against Arsenal, the Parisians were given just a 29.4% chance of victory, while the Gunners held a commanding 44.8%.

Yet Luis Enrique’s side delivered a disciplined and tactically astute performance, securing a vital away win.

This ability to rise above statistical forecasts will give PSG enormous confidence heading into Wednesday’s return leg at the Parc des Princes.

Inter Milan seek to eliminate Barcelona

As the semi-final second legs approach, attention also turns to the showdown between Inter Milan and Barcelona.

Despite conceding three goals at the Camp Nou, Inter have been one of the most resilient defensive teams in this year’s competition.

Opta forecasts a 42.7% chance of a Barcelona win in Milan, with Inter given a 33% chance and the draw at 24.3%.

To qualify, Inter must overturn the slight statistical disadvantage, but they will draw confidence from their performances throughout the Champions League campaign.

Gunners turn to prayer ahead of PSG vs Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Arsenal supporters' divine call ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League semi-finals second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

The group of supporters, wearing Arsenal outfits, were seen in a viral video reciting Islamic prayers, with the footage generating lots of buzz on social media.

