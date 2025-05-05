Arsenal fans in Sierra Leone went viral after sharing a video of Islamic prayers, passionately seeking divine help for the Gunners

Thomas Partey returns from suspension to strengthen Arsenal’s midfield, offering a crucial boost for Mikel Arteta's side

Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful Ousmane Dembélé recovers from a hamstring injury after his match-winning first-leg display

As the clock ticks toward Arsenal’s pivotal UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on May 7, a unique show of support has emerged thousands of miles away, in Sierra Leone.

A group of passionate Arsenal fans has released a video online showing them offering Islamic prayers, seeking divine intervention to help the Gunners overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The first-leg defeat at the Emirates Stadium on April 29 left Mikel Arteta’s men with a mountain to climb in Paris.

Ousmane Dembélé’s solitary strike was enough to give PSG the advantage, but Arsenal’s away fans and distant followers remain hopeful of a comeback.

Partey’s Return: Arsenal’s Midfield Boost

One of the major talking points ahead of the return leg is the comeback of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who missed the first match due to suspension.

Partey, known for his composure, ball-winning ability, and tactical intelligence, is expected to play a pivotal role in helping Arsenal wrestle control of the midfield, an area they struggled with in his absence.

For now, though, Arsenal fans will be hoping he can put aside contract distractions and focus on delivering a commanding performance on the pitch.

PSG Sweating on Dembélé Fitness

For PSG, the build-up to the second leg has been overshadowed by concerns over Dembélé, whose pace and dribbling tormented Arsenal’s defense in London.

The French forward, who scored the decisive goal in the first leg, is nursing a hamstring injury.

Reports from Paris suggest the club is optimistic he will recover in time, but his availability remains uncertain, a potential lifeline for Arsenal.

Luis Enrique’s PSG will be looking to reach their second Champions League final in five years, while Arsenal are chasing a first final appearance since 2006.

The tie remains finely balanced, with Arsenal’s away form in Europe this season giving them reason to believe.

Fans’ Prayers Highlight Global Arsenal Passion

The viral video from Sierra Leone underscores the global reach of Arsenal’s fanbase and the emotional investment supporters have in the club’s fortunes.

Watch the viral video below.

The sight of fans offering Islamic prayers reflects not just football fandom but also the cultural and spiritual connection many fans have with their teams.

In a world where football is often seen through the lens of tactics, transfers, and statistics, this moment serves as a reminder of the game’s deeper resonance in people’s lives.

Whether prayers alone can carry Arsenal past PSG remains to be seen, but they will certainly take heart knowing their fans, near and far, are standing behind them.

