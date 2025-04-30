A Nigerian pastor has shared powerful prophecies about this year's UEFA Champions League

He revealed that Arsenal will suffer heartbreak against PSG, predicting the French champions to reach the final

The man of God also went ahead to explicitly disclose the winner of the Champions League in the realms of the spirit

A Nigerian preacher, Bishop (Prof) Papa Frank Lloyd, has stirred conversations across football and religious circles with bold spiritual declarations about the outcome of this season’s UEFA Champions League.

During a church gathering (the date of the prophecy unconfirmed) at Light Bearers Church in Port Harcourt, the man of God, also known as the Commander General of the Prophetic, delivered a message that has since spread rapidly online.

Bishop Frank has revealed that Arsenal will not make this year's UCL final. Photos by @Lightbearersinternationalministries/Facebook and Justin Setterfield/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian pastor makes bold prophecies about the Champions League

In a video now making the rounds on social media, Bishop Frank confidently outlined the fate of each of the four clubs remaining in Europe’s elite club competition: Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Beginning with the semi-final fixtures, the cleric declared that Barcelona would triumph over Inter Milan to secure a spot in the grand finale.

Bishop (Prof) Papa Frank Lloyd is the founder of Light Bearers Church in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. Photo credit: @Lightbearersinternationalministries/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

When addressing the high-stakes clash between Arsenal and PSG, he didn’t hold back, labelling it the “final before the final”.

According to him, he received a spiritual vision revealing a match that will go the distance, implying extra time could be required to separate the sides.

Despite the prolonged nature of the contest, Bishop Frank foretold a PSG victory, stating the French side would eventually outlast their London counterparts.

Bishop Frank reveals Champions League winner

Turning his attention to the final showdown, he painted a picture of a titanic battle between Barcelona and PSG.

He acknowledged the strength of both sides but saw the Catalan giants edging it, buoyed by their recent Copa del Rey success over rivals Real Madrid.

“Barca will grab it,” he concluded, forecasting a narrow yet decisive victory for the La Liga outfit.

Fans react to Bishop Frank's bold prophecies

The pastor’s predictions have ignited varied reactions across social media platforms.

While some fans welcomed the vision with hope and humour, others were less convinced:

@Kwame_wanye wrote:

“Investors are thankful. We will use the information wisely.”

@monneyhunter, a clear Barcelona supporter, rejoiced:

“It’s already home in the realm of the spirit Visca Barca 💙❤️💙❤️💙❤️”

@LYTONGIN added:

“The only time I believe in Prophecy. Let’s go Barcelona.”

@CurryJay_ commented:

“Adey go stake am❤️ thank God for the gift of prophecy which brings money 😎”

@brafrank8 affirmed:

“It’s true, me saf I see am.”

However, @davelkhano was sceptical:

“As if God doesn’t have better things to do, fake.”

What lies ahead

While reactions remain mixed, the first part of Bishop Frank’s forecast is already unfolding.

PSG, thanks to an early strike from Ousmane Dembele, lead Arsenal 1-0 after the first leg of their semi-final, as noted by Sky Sports.

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tries to beat Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in a foot race with the ball. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

The second leg now looms large for Mikel Arteta’s men, who will hope to overturn the deficit in Paris, with Thomas Partey expected to return and reinforce their midfield structure, as noted by The Standard.

As for the other semi-final, Barcelona and Inter Milan are yet to lock horns, as of the time of publishing, leaving part of the prophecy hanging in the balance.

Should events unfold as predicted, it would be a prophetic masterstroke—and one that would etch Papa Frank’s name into football folklore.

Arsenal fans rue Partey's absence in PSG loss

YEN.com.gh also reported on the reaction of Arsenal fans, who blamed Thomas Partey’s absence for the club’s defeat to PSG.

Following the loss, a wave of supporters took to social media, stressing the Ghanaian midfielder’s vital role in maintaining the team's structure and composure.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh