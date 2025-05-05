Ghana’s U-20 national team, the Black Satellites, reignited their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign with a spirited performance against Senegal in their second Group C fixture.

Following a tense draw in their opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo, Desmond Ofei’s side arrived on the pitch determined to assert themselves and gain crucial momentum.

Ghana's U20 players performed Cristiano Ronaldo's Siuu celebration after scoring against Senegal. Photo credit: Denis Doyle - UEFA/Getty and @bigmuello/X.

The early exchanges, however, leaned heavily in favour of the Young Teranga Lions.

Senegal controlled possession and consistently applied pressure, seeking an early breakthrough with sharp interchanges and clever positioning in Ghana’s defensive third.

Yet, in a twist that flipped the tempo of the match, the Black Satellites struck with clinical efficiency against the flow of play.

Ghana scores first through Emmanuel Mensah

The opener stemmed from a costly turnover by Senegal just outside their penalty area.

Jerry Afriyie, currently on the books of Spanish third-tier outfit CD Lugo, capitalised on the lapse with a precise pass that dissected the defensive line.

Emmanuel Mensah, the architect of Ghana’s goal in their previous encounter, timed his run perfectly before slotting the ball calmly past the advancing goalkeeper.

The moment encapsulated a core tactical theme of Ghana’s game plan—absorbing pressure, forcing errors, and executing swift counters with minimal touches.

The goal, though unexpected based on the rhythm of the match, was the product of discipline, spatial awareness, and individual quality.

Black Satellites players hit Ronaldo's Siuu

Beyond the netting of the ball, the ensuing celebration lit up the stadium and social media alike.

Afriyie and Mensah delighted fans with a synchronised homage to football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo, breaking into the famed "Siuu" celebration.

The choreographed tribute, widely emulated across the globe, underscored not only the players’ passion but also their embrace of the game’s global culture.

Coach Desmond Ofei laments about poor finishing

