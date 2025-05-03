Desmond Ofei blames missed chances for Ghana’s 1-1 draw against DR Congo in U20 AFCON opener

Dreams FC forward Aziz Musibau scores equaliser after DR Congo take an early lead through Ntanda

The Black Satellites will lock horns against defending champions Senegal next on May 5 in a must-win clash

Ghana U20 head coach Desmond Ofei has expressed frustration over his side's missed opportunities in their 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening Group C fixture of the 2025 CAF U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Satellites kicked off their campaign on Friday, May 2, but were made to settle for a point after failing to convert several key chances.

Ghana fell behind early when DR Congo’s Messy Manitu carved open the defence with a clever pass that allowed Ntanda to score past the goalkeeper.

Ghana responded swiftly, equalising in the 24th minute after Emmanuel Mensah's incisive pass found Aziz Musibau, who coolly finished to level the score.

Despite applying pressure for a winner, the Satellites couldn’t find the breakthrough.

Ghana U20 coach rues missed chances

In a post-match interview via Ghanafa.org, Coach Ofei praised his team’s effort but regretted their lack of efficiency in front of goal.

“We should have finished our chances,” he stated, adding that the team will work on being more clinical ahead of their next match.

Remaining optimistic, Ofei added:

“The group is open, and we will fight for qualification.”

Abdul Hakim Suleman wins MVP prize

Black Satellites winger Abdul Hakim Sulemana scooped the Most Valuable Player (MVP) prize in Ghana's draw with DR Congo .

The Randers FC winger caused endless problems with his direct running, quick feet, and ability to beat markers in tight spaces.

His impact was felt most along the left channel. Although Sulemana didn’t register a goal or assist, his influence was undeniable.

He constantly drew fouls, created openings with clever movement, and forced the opposition into retreat.

That said, a few moments of delayed decision-making and hesitancy in delivering final balls slightly blunted his end product.

Still, for 82 minutes, he remained Ghana’s most reliable outlet until being replaced by Maxwell Azafokpe.

What's next for Black Satellites?

According to Sofascore, Ghana will face defending champions Senegal next on May 5, while DR Congo will meet the Central African Republic.

All four teams, including Senegal and the Central African Republic, who also played out a 1-1 draw, are tied on a single point after matchday one.

Fans rip into Black Satellites after DR Congo draw

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh noted that Ghanaian fans were left fuming after the Black Satellites settled for a 1-1 stalemate against DR Congo in their Group C opener at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Supporters took to social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), to vent their anger, slamming the team’s tactical disorganisation and the players’ perceived lack of urgency.

