Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season

The Italian midfielder has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with Brazilian giants Flamengo

The move comes just days before Arsenal's crucial Champions League clash with Paris-Saint Germain

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly reached a verbal agreement to join Brazilian giants Flamengo on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old Italian, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2023 for £12 million, is set to leave the Emirates once his contract expires in June, having failed to agree on a new deal with the club.

Jorginho has featured 78 times for the Gunners, but has struggled for consistent starts this season, managing just nine Premier League appearances in the starting XI.

Flamengo made an approach for the midfielder in January, but the bid was blocked by manager Mikel Arteta, who wanted the experienced player to remain part of his squad for the rest of the campaign.

However, with no contract extension agreed, the Brazilian-born midfielder now appears destined for a return to his country of birth.

Jorginho agrees three-year move to Brazil

According to Arsenal News, reports from Brazil suggest Jorginho has agreed to a three-year deal with Flamengo, keeping him at the club until 2028.

The former Chelsea and Napoli star, who was recently pictured in Rio de Janeiro, has expressed interest in ending his career in Brazil. Speaking in January, Jorginho said:

“As I’ve already mentioned, I have never played professionally in Brazil so it would be an incredible experience for me. So this door is also open, obviously. Keep all the doors open and calmly decide what to do in the future.”

Currently sidelined with a lung injury, Jorginho is expected to recover before the end of the season and could still feature in Arsenal's remaining fixtures.

Arsenal eyeing midfield reinforcements

While Jorginho prepares to depart, Arsenal are also working on contract negotiations with midfielder Thomas Partey, whose deal also expires this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta confirmed progress in renewal talks, stating last month:

“Yes, there is progress with all the players. I’ll leave that to [sporting director] Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about.”

Arsenal close in on Zubimendi

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly confident of securing a move for Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, who has a €60 million (£51m) release clause.

The Spanish midfielder was close to joining Liverpool last year but opted to remain in La Liga. Arsenal now appear to be leading the race for his signature as they prepare for midfield changes this summer.

