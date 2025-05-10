Thomas Partey’s possible exit marks the end of an era at Arsenal, prompting a major midfield overhaul as the Gunners seek fresh talent

Martin Zubimendi is set to replace Partey in midfield, offering defensive solidity and technical skill for the Gunners

Alexander Isak is expected to bring pace, strength, and clinical finishing to Arsenal's attack if he signs for Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal fans are bracing for a significant transformation at the club as the summer transfer window heats up,

With key players like Thomas Partey and Jorginho approaching the end of their contracts, Arsenal is primed to revamp its midfield to stay competitive in the ever-evolving Premier League.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal consoles Thomas Partey after the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between PSG and Arsenal FC on May 7, 2025. Image credit: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Partey, a key figure in the Gunners’ midfield for several seasons, looks set to depart as his contract runs out, and this marks the beginning of a new chapter in Arsenal’s pursuit of glory.

Martin Zubimendi to replace Partey at Arsenal

To fill the void left by Partey if he finally leaves, Arsenal is reportedly close to completing a move for Martin Zubimendi, a player who could provide the balance and creativity that the team has lacked in recent years.

The Real Sociedad defensive midfielder is expected to be a transformative figure in the center of the park.

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder has drawn comparisons to some of the best No.6 players in Europe, and his potential arrival is a clear indication that Arsenal is looking to add more depth and versatility to their squad.

With Partey’s exit as things stand now, Zubimendi promises to provide a seamless transition while ensuring the midfield remains one of Arsenal’s strongest units.

Will Arsenal sign Alexander Isak?

In the attacking department, Arsenal is reportedly closing in on a deal for Swedish striker Alexander Isak.

Known for his pace, physicality, and intelligent movement off the ball, Isak would bring a new dimension to Arsenal's attack.

The Swedish has already proven himself in the Premier League with Newcastle United, and his link-up play and ability to stretch defenses could be a key factor in Arsenal’s offensive strategy next season.

Alexander Isak celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Newcastle United FC on May 04, 2025. Image credit: Charlie Crowhurst

Source: Getty Images

Isak is capable of playing both as a central striker and on the wings. His adaptability, combined with his impressive finishing skills, will make him an asset to Mikel Arteta's high-pressing, fluid attacking system.

With a player of Isak's caliber leading the line, Arsenal will have the firepower necessary to challenge for major honors in the 2025-2026 season.

Arsenal interest in Nico Williams

Another potential signing that could add a much-needed spark to Arsenal's attack is Spanish winger Nico Williams.

At just 22 years old, Williams is one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and his electrifying pace and dribbling skills make him a nightmare for opposition defenders.

His ability to create chances and provide width on the flanks will add a fresh dynamic to Arsenal's forward play, which has sometimes lacked a direct threat from out wide.

Williams' arrival would also offer competition and rotation options for Bukayo Saka, who has been one of Arsenal's standout players in recent seasons.

With the Euro 2024 winner on one flank and Saka on the other, Arsenal could possess one of the most dangerous and technically gifted pairings in the Premier League.

As Williams continues to develop, he could become a key figure in Arteta's plans, providing both goals and assists throughout the campaign.

Expected Arsenal starting XI of 2025/26 season

With the potential signings of Zubimendi, Isak, and Williams, Arsenal's starting XI for next season could look drastically different from what fans have grown accustomed to.

David Raya to remain Arsenal No.1 goalkeeper

David Raya is likely to continue as Arsenal's No. 1 having made the position viryally his own with consistent performances.

Arsenal defence of 2025/26 season

It is hoped that Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, and Riccardo Calafiori would form a strong and balanced backline, with Timber's versatility allowing him to adapt to different defensive roles.

Arsenal midfield without Thomas Partey?

If he joins, Martin Zubimendi will sit as the deep-lying midfielder alongside Declan Rice with Thomas Partey on his way out of the club as things stand.

Martin Ødegaard will continue in his creative role as the No. 10. This trio promises to provide both defensive solidity and attacking flair in the middle of the park.

Projected Arsenal attack of 2025/26 season

Bukayo Saka should continue on the right-wing, with Nico Williams on the left to offer pace if he signs for the Gunners.

Alexander Isak will be the focal point of Arsenal's attack, offering a clinical presence in the box and contributing to the fluid, high-paced forward play.

Martin Zubimendi to replace Partey at Arsenal?

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the latest Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal transfer news as the Real Sociedad midfielder nears a huge move to the Premier League side.

If confirmed, the arrival of the Spanish midfielder would spell doom for the Ghana international, Thomas Partey, as his contract with the Gunners ends at the close of the current season.

Partey, who had a bad night in Arsenal's 2-1 away loss at Paris Saint-Germain on May 7, is linked with a sensational return to the La Liga, with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona reportedly interested in the 31-year-old Ghanaian.

Source: YEN.com.gh