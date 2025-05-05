Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal hold a mental edge over PSG heading into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final

The Frenchman says Arsenal's clear task to win is simpler than PSG’s dilemma of whether to protect their lead or attack

Wenger praised Dembele and Vitinha's impact, highlighting PSG’s improved midfield balance and full-back strength

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal hold a crucial psychological advantage over Paris Saint-Germain heading into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

Nineteen years after suffering Champions League heartbreak in Paris, the Gunners return to the French capital on Wednesday for a high-stakes reunion with the Ligue 1 Champions.

Arsene Wenger was at the Emirates to watch Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to PSG last week

Source: Getty Images

Ballon d'Or contender Ousmane Dembele settled the first leg with a lone strike at the Emirates, leaving the Gunners with the daunting task of joining a select group of just two teams who have ever overturned a first-leg deficit against PSG to reach the final.

But former Arsenal manager Wenger says Mikel Arteta's side hold an advantage over PSG despite playing away from home.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS via Metro Sports, Wenger said Arsenal’s clarity of purpose—knowing they must win—gives them the upper hand compared to PSG, who might wrestle with whether to attack or defend their narrow lead.

“The advantage for Arsenal is the mental problem is easy. They have to go and play and win,” he noted.

Wenger questions PSG tactics ahead of Arsenal clash

Wenger questioned how Luis Enrique will manage his squad’s mentality in the return leg in Paris.

He warned that instructing the team to protect a slim lead may conflict with PSG’s natural attacking DNA.

‘The mental problem for PSG is: do we play to win this game or do we play to protect our advantage and get them playing on the counter-attack, knowing you have to be very clear in your message to the team.

‘As well, knowing that not everybody in the team will be necessarily aligned with you because if they decide to protect their advantage, it’s a little bit against the DNA of the team.

‘So Luis Enrique has already come out and said they have another game to win and I believe, with the final in mind and you playing at home, it will be very difficult to have a passive attitude.’

Despite the risk, Enrique has publicly stated PSG must aim to win again rather than sit back. Wenger expects this tactical clarity to be critical as both teams eye a spot in the Champions League final.

Arsenal team news ahead of PSG clash

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber remains a fitness concern after missing the weekend clash due to a knock.

Though the manager remains hopeful, he conceded Timber's participation in Paris is in doubt.

The Gunners are also contending with a string of long-term injuries—Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jorginho remain unavailable, while Kai Havertz is sidelined until mid-May, as noted by SportsMole.

Arsenal’s predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Merino, Martinelli

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique’s PSG is grappling with fitness concerns of its own.

PSG Team news vs Arsenal

PSG have confirmed that Dembele is already making steady progress in his recovery from, but his availability for leg two is still clouded in uncertainty

L’Equipe also reports that Lee Kang-in has suffered an ankle injury, placing his availability in question. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has already been ruled out for several weeks.

PSG’s predicted XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

Nigerian pastor's prophecy about UCL

In another report, YEN.com.gh shared that a Nigerian pastor has made bold prophecies concerning this season’s UEFA Champions League.

He predicted a painful exit for Arsenal at the hands of PSG, tipping the French side to progress to the final, and went on to reveal the team he believes will lift the coveted trophy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh